Pete Davidson’s New Ink Honors ‘Piggy Smallz’

The new tattoo was done by a popular NYC artist.

When it comes to tattoos, Pete Davidson is no stranger to the feeling of ink being permanently etched into his skin. The actor and comedian regularly honors important people and moments in his life by decorating his body with new tattoos. And according to Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live star’s most recent piece is dedicated to a new member of the Grande-Davidson household.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande expanded their family by adopting a pet pig. Grande took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the couple’s adorable new pet, including an image of the baby piggy sleeping peacefully on Davidson’s lap.

It seems Davidson has developed quite the bond with his new pet. Over the weekend, he visited Fleur Noire, a tattoo shop in New York City, where he got a portrait of the little piggy on his torso in a minimalistic lined design. Right below the portrait are the words “Piggy Smallz,” which fans believe is the name the couple chose for their pet. The name is a clever play on the moniker of rapper Biggie Smalls.

The tattoo was done by artist Mira Mariah, who shared a photo to her Instagram with a caption thanking Davidson for his support.

In the same session, Davidson also got a drawing of popular Disney character Winnie-the-Pooh holding a balloon.

Davidson started getting tattooed at an early age. In an interview with Variety, he talked about getting his first-ever tattoo with his best friend.

“I was 17 when I got my first tattoo, it’s a tattoo I got with my buddy Ricky, and it says, ‘swerve life,'” he shared.

“Because the Big Sean song, he was like, ‘Swerve!’ And we were like, ‘That’s gonna last forever,'” Pete recalled of Kanye West’s 2012 smash “Mercy,” which featured Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz.

Interestingly enough, his now fiancé was previously romantically linked to rapper Big Sean. Davidson believes the tattoo somehow connected him to the “God is a Woman” songstress even before they started dating.

Tattoos definitely seem to be a way of showing love to each other as throughout their relationship, the couple has gotten a number of matching tattoos together. The lovebirds both got identical cloud tattoos, the word “reborn,” as well as “H2GKMO,” which is Grande’s signature saying: “Honest to God, knock me out.”

Davidson also has his fiancé’s last name on the left side of his ribs and her album artwork behind his ear.