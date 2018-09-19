Jordan Kimball Breaks His Silence After Jenna Cooper Said She’ll Prove She Didn’t Cheat On Him

The cheating scandal that rocked Bachelor in Paradise came from left field. After all, Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper appeared to be very happy and in love together. However, after Reality Steve published some texts that were allegedly sent by Cooper to her secret lover, everything seemed to fall apart. The texts in question belittled Jordan. The texts’ author, who’s presumably Jenna, said that she didn’t care about Kimball and was going through with the relationship to help her business.

After the texts were published, Jordan broke off his engagement with Jenna, saying he believed the texts were written by her. Meanwhile, Jenna denied that the texts were real, and later vowed that she would prove the texts were falsified. She also said that “I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life..”

Since then, Jordan hadn’t posted anything on his Instagram. But earlier today, Kimball broke his silence. He didn’t directly address Jenna in his caption, but focused on giving his friends thanks for their support as he goes through this difficult time. This is what his caption said in full.

“Appreciation post to the great friends who’ve helped me through this last week and kept my spirit up. You’ve got to live to stay alive and it was a breath of fresh air to be surrounded by the boys and step out in the beautiful city of Toronto. Moving onward with positivity and with that being said… cheers to friendship, brotherhood and the ability to get through anything together.”

In the photo, Jordan can be seen lounging on some red velvet chairs with two friends. They’re all wearing some nice suits, as Jordan rocks a pair of sunglasses.

Kimball’s fans wished him well, as one person let him know, “Bro be happy. Paradise showed you’re awesome, girls will love you now lol.” Another person told Jordan, “Stay strong! You’re a great guy and I really enjoyed watching you on paradise and seeing your true character! Head up!” Meanwhile, someone else said that he ought to be the next Bachelor.

While Jenna Cooper asked people to be patient as she gathers whatever evidence she needs to prove her innocence, she hasn’t posted anything new to her Instagram. People are still posting comments on Jenna’s latest picture, as some say they’re “conflicted on what to believe,” while others left long messages about why they think Cooper was played by a malicious actor. Others questioned why the man came forward with the cheating allegations. Some of Jenna’s fans also came to her defense, telling others that she shouldn’t be bullied over the scandal.