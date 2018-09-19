Stormy Daniels’ ‘Savage Strike’ At Melania Trump: Description Of Penis Meant As Message, ‘NYT’ Columnist Says

Stormy Daniels made news Tuesday with her colorful description of Donald Trump's private parts, but a 'New York Times' columnist says that the adult film star intended the passage as a 'strike' at the First Lady.

Excerpts from a new memoir by adult film star Stormy Daniels leaked to the press on Tuesday, after the British newspaper The Guardian reported that it had obtained an advance copy of Daniels’ book, Full Disclosure, which is scheduled to be published by St. Martin’s Press on October 2 — just 34 days before the 2018 midterm elections.

Daniels has sued Donald Trump over a “hush money” payoff she received shortly before the 2016 presidential election, as Inquisitr has reported. The $130,000 payment was intended to buy Daniels’ silence over what she says was a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Last week, Trump filed legal papers saying that he considered the non-disclosure agreement to be invalid, even though he had previously countersued Daniels for $20 million to enforce the deal.

But Daniels has certainly not kept quiet about the affair with Trump, and her upcoming book, according to the excerpts, contains the most vivid details revealed so far about her sexual episode with Trump. In fact, as Inquisitr reported, she compared the appearance of Trump’s sexual organ to the character “Toad” from the video game Mario Kart.

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote, as quoted by The Daily Beast. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”

Stormy Daniels offers a colorful description of Donald Trump’s private parts in her new book. Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

But according to a prominent columnist for The New York Times, Daniels’ description of Trump’s genitalia had a more “savage” purpose. Daniels, said Charles Blow on his Twitter account, was sending a message to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, to let her know that her husband definitely cheated on her — because if Daniels’ is describing Trump’s private parts accurately, Melania would know that she is telling the truth, having also presumably seen Trump without his clothes on.

“Yes folks, I know why #MarioKart is trending. This is (a) savage move by #StormyDaniels,” Blow wrote.

“Yes, she clearly wants to embarrass Trump, but if true, it’s a strike at Melania, one of the only people who would know for sure if the description is correct, and that would verify the affair.”

Melania Trump has never commented publicly on the allegations regarding her husband’s extramarital affairs, with Daniels and other women, but the press and social media has been filled with speculation about how she might be reacting to the claims. Daniels, however, has defended Melania Trump in public statements, according to The Hill.

“People should stop speaking for her,” Daniels said in an interview last month. “Maybe she’s happy. Everything we say about her is a projection. Some people misplace sorrow and pity on another person.”

The sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels would have occurred shortly after the birth of Barron Trump, Donald and Melania’s only child.