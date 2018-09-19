Carrie Underwood Puts Growing Baby Bump On Full Display During Family Outing At Disneyland

Underwood announceed she was expecting her second child in August

If there’s one thing Carrie Underwood puts above all else, it’s spending quality time with her family. The country music star recently announced that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together and during a family outing at Disneyland over the weekend, Underwood’s growing baby bump was on full display, per E! News.

Carrie Underwood, 35, looked comfortable as she enjoyed the Anaheim, California theme park with her husband and their three-year-old son Isaiah on Sunday. Paired with leggings and an unbuttoned, long-sleeve collared shirt, the “Cry Pretty” singer donned a light-blue tank top, which did little to conceal her very pregnant tummy. Her blonde hair was thrown up in a bun and she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and black sneakers.

On August 15, the “Blown Away” singer revealed that she was pregnant with her and her retired NHL player’s second child via her Instagram.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” she excitedly announced. “This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. I love you guys,” she added.

As it turned out, “dream come true” really did sum up the “See You Again” singer’s happy announcement, as she recently opened up to CBS This Morning that she had sadly suffered three miscarriages over the past year, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The multiple Grammy-winning singer revealed that her first miscarriage occurred in “early 2017”, her second happened just a short time later in the spring of 2017, and her most recent came in early 2018.

“So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?” Underwood stated as the tears began to fall.

After her third miscarriage, Underwood found that writing songs for her recently released album, Cry Pretty, during the difficult and tragic period in her life was very “therapeutic” for her, but at the same time, she was overcome with anger, but did her best to subdue it, as she felt guilty, given all the good she has surrounding her in life.

However, Underwood finally acknowledged her anger head-on while praying one day.

“I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'” Underwood admitted on her conversation with God.

After learning that all was good and well with her current pregnancy, Underwood believes that God heard her that day, as she had told him how she truly felt “for the first time”.

Underwood has not yet announced if she and Fisher are expecting a boy or a girl.