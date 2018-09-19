New ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Gets Advice From Kaitlyn Bristowe Ahead Of Love Journey

The former 'Bachelorette' star isn't sure the new franchise star knows what he wants.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has some advice for incoming Bachelor Colton Underwood, despite the fact that she didn’t want to see him in ABC’s leading man role, to begin with. The former Bachelorette, who got engaged to Shawn Booth during her season of the ABC reality franchise, told Us Weekly she doesn’t think Underwood knows what he wants when it comes to finding love—and she’s not even sure he wanted the Bachelor gig all that much.

Bristow admitted she was rooting for Rebecca Kufrin’s rejected suitor, Jason Tartick, to score the Bachelor gig, but she thinks he “campaigned too hard” for the leading man role.

“So I think they were like, ‘Uh, maybe Colton doesn’t want it as bad. Let’s give it to him,'” Bristowe told Us.

Bristowe also said she thinks Underwood is hard to read. Indeed, the 26-year-old former NFL player announced to Kufrin (and the world) that he is a virgin, explaining that he devoted his life to sports and let his love life fall by the wayside. He has said in multiple interviews that he holds his virginity in high regard and is still looking for the right “heart,” but he has sent mixed signals along the way.

The hunky athlete previously revealed has only been in love once (presumably with ex-girlfriend Aly Raisman) and that when he said the “L” word it wasn’t reciprocated, setting him even further back. Underwood later dated Bachelor beauty Tia Booth right before going on Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, where he fell in love with The Bachelorette star. After Kufrin sent him home, Underwood reunited with Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, only to break her heart.

Bristowe said that while she doesn’t know Underwood personally, she thinks he’s confused as to what he’s looking for—and she can’t figure it out either.

“I think he’s the kind of guy that keeps thinking he’s supposed to be this certain guy and he’s supposed to go for this kind of girl and he’s supposed to do this because he was an athlete. And I think he should just learn how to follow his heart a little better because I think it hasn’t led him in the right direction before. [He should] just trust his gut and trust his heart. I can’t read Colton, so I’m like, I don’t know what kind of girl would be good for him because I don’t know what he wants and I don’t think he knows what he wants.”

Colton Underwood has said he is ready to find a wife on the ABC dating show, but even longtime host Chris Harrison isn’t sure he knows what he is looking for.

In an interview with ABC News, Harrison admitted, “I don’t know if he’s ready and I think that’s one of the great and interesting things about him that will make him a good Bachelor. He says he’s ready, he thinks he’s ready, but is he? I don’t know that. Maybe he’s more ready than any of us know and he gets engaged, we just don’t know.”

The Bachelor season 23 premieres in January on ABC.