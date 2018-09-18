‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Jack And Victor Fight Like Brothers!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday bring rising tensions for Victor and Jack, a mother-daughter talk for Phyllis and Summer, and a heart to heart for Tessa and Mariah. Plus, Kyle asks Lola out, and Billy takes a massive risk.

Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up at the Abbott Mansion to warn Jack (Peter Bergman) to stay away from Newman Enterprises and Victor’s family tree. However, Jack informed his nemesis that he was researching his own family tree and that there’s no way that Victor can stop him from doing it.

It seems these two possible half-brothers managed to reach an absolute stalemate in a situation they’d both previously decided to keep quiet from the other. The best-laid plans and all that. No matter how much they planned, Victor and Jack managed to argue and get under one another’s skin — almost like brothers.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Summer (Hunter King) had a soul-searching talk. Summer admitted she wanted to her Phyllis, and then she explained that Phyllis cheats and lies and hurt Jack (Peter Bergman) by sneaking off with Billy (Jason Thompson). Summer also admitted that she’s upset about the Kyle (Michael Mealor) situation, and Phyllis advised her to give it some time. Ultimately, Summer told Phyllis she loved her, but that she didn’t think they’d have a close relationship again, and Phyllis said she thought their talk was a good first step.

When Phyllis tried to tell Billy about her talk, he was more caught up in his gambling. Of course, she felt worried. However, Billy went ahead and had Gloria help him wire six figures to buy into a high stakes gambling organization. No addiction to see here…

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) realized that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had bruises all over her arms, and she pressured Tessa into telling the details. Or, at least they were Tessa’s version of what had happened. Although Mariah offered to give Tessa the money to pay her debt, Tessa insisted that she wanted a better job to earn more money to pay off the debt herself.

To that end, Mariah begged Nick (Joshua Morrow) to hire Tessa. Nick granted Mariah’s wish and hired Tessa to begin work that night. Tessa showed up and started deleting files. When Tessa heard a sound, she freaked out, but it turned out to be Mariah surprising Tessa with a visit at her new job.

Finally, Kyle apologized to Lola (Sasha Calle), and later when they saw each other, she asked Kyle if he planned to ask her out. Kyle obliged her, and then Lola replied that she’d think about where she wanted to go. Kyle appreciated her style.

