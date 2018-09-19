Brett Kavanaugh Says ‘What Happens At Georgetown Prep, Stays At Georgetown Prep’ In Newly Resurfaced Video

A video has recently been shared of Supreme Court Nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh blithely joking about his high school days at Georgetown Preparatory School, an elite Jesuit school for boys in Maryland.

The complete video, from 2015 during a speech at the Catholic University of America at the Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., is available on their website.

“We had a good saying that we’ve held firm to this day, as the dean was reminding me before the talk,” Kavanaugh says in the video. “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep. That’s been a good thing for all of us.”

Kavanaugh’s comments are being examined in a new light following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault when they were both teenagers.

The story leaked when The Intercept reported California Senator Dianne Feinstein was in possession of a letter from a constituent detailing misconduct by Kavanaugh. Although Feinstein refused to share the letter with her colleagues due to Ford’s request to remain confidential, she did forward it to the FBI to include in Kavanaugh’s background file.

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, came forward on September 16 to acknowledge the assault to the Washington Post.

“I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation,” Ford told the Washington Post.

Brett Kavanaugh talking about his high school in 2015: “What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.” I can't imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice? pic.twitter.com/WhL8YeZQ78 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 18, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep from 1979 to 1983, where he played basketball and football.

Kavanaugh has made several references to drinking in his Georgetown Prep yearbook and even recalls drunken parties in law school during a speech to the Yale Law School Federalist Society, reports Mother Jones. His history with alcohol is no secret.

Judge has also written extensively on his recovery from alcohol addiction, and believes Georgetown Prep’s culture of debauchery and drinking may have sent him down the path of alcoholism, according to the Independent.

Ford alleged that she was at a party with students from her own school, Holton-Arms School, along with Georgetown Prep students when the assault occurred. She was 15, and Kavanaugh is estimated to be 17 in his junior year.

Both Kavanaugh and his friend, Mike Judge, were heavily intoxicated. In a room upstairs, Ford claims Kavanaugh pinned her down and tried to remove her clothes while Judge turned up the music to drown out her screams. She managed to get away and lock herself in a bathroom while the boys left.

Kavanaugh’s Alma Mater, Georgetown Preparatory School Win McNamee / Getty Images

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanugh said in a statement from the White House, The Washington Post reported.

The hearing regarding the assault remains ambiguous. Judge has refused to testify, and Ford has not yet responded to requests, says CNN.

The various speeches and boasts of drinking and secrecy may leave Judge Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in jeopardy. He has already lost support based on a survey by the Huffington Post, which found previous supporters may be rethinking their stance or unwilling to be public about their support based on the assault allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford has received support from over 200 women who attended her high school, Holton-Arms, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reported the Huffington Post.