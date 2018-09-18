Tamra Judge Suggests Emily Simpson Will Be Fired After ‘RHOC’ Season 13, See Her Deleted Tweet!

Tamra Judge made a shocking statement about Emily Simpson's future with Bravo TV.

Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson were involved in a dispute on Twitter last night after the airing of the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and during their spat, Judge made a shocking statement regarding Simpson’s future with Bravo TV.

Although Judge later deleted her Twitter post about Simpson, an Andy Cohen fan page shared a screenshot of the ladies’ encounter, revealing Judge had told Simpson that Season 13 would likely be her “last paycheck.”

It all started after Simpson shared her blog entry for the latest episode of the show. As fans may have seen, her Twitter share of the article prompted a response from Shannon Beador, who reminded Simpson that the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County was far from over.

“We have a long season ahead of us,” Beador tweeted.

Then, in a surprising move, Judge weighed in on the situation by suggesting the paycheck Simpson received for her time on the series’ 13th season would be her last.

“Or the last paycheck,” she wrote before deleting the post.

While Judge removed her post from her feed, she didn’t do so before Simpson saw it and responded by telling the longtime reality star that she didn’t need Bravo’s money to support her luxurious lifestyle with husband Shane Simpson and their family.

Check out a screenshot of their Twitter spat below.

Twitter

During an interview with Page Six in August, Emily Simpson opened up about her strained relationship with Shannon Beador.

“Everyone knows how Shannon is with new people,” Simpson said. “Shannon doesn’t really like new people. But I really feel like if Shannon would let me get to know her and her get to know me, we’d be best friends. We would hang out and have slumber parties and stuff, but she has to break that wall down. Let me in!”

Simpson then spoke of a potential reconciliation with Beador during the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which has not yet been confirmed.

“I’m hoping next season — I’m going to invite her over to a slumber party. I’m gonna like force her to do makeup with me and watch girl movies and eat popcorn. She’s gonna like me, dammit!” she exclaimed.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.