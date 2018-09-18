The First Sketch Ever Of Twitter By Jack Dorsey Is Revealed, And Users Are Wowed

Although Twitter is a household name now, it was at one point just a part of Jack Dorsey’s imagination. Twitter revealed the first sketch ever of the platform by Dorsey on their page today, and captioned the photo “@jack’s very first drawing of us back in 2005. Love ya, Dad!” Fans reacted positively to the sketch, as many people reflected on how far the platform has come since the sketch was drawn.

The drawing was done in blue pen, and shows the word “STATUS” written in all-caps towards the top next to some doodled shapes. Underneath is a rectangular box, where he lightly wrote “reading.” Next to the box is a button that says “Set.” Underneath the box are the words “name,” “Email,” and “phone number.”

There are some notes in the margins, including one on the left that says “authentication triples.” On the right-hand margin, it says “email looks for jabber presence and sets.” Underneath the rectangular box is a line, with a bullet point that says “in bed” and “going to park.” Interestingly enough, there’s a drawing of two sets of two eyeballs on the bottom right, with a word bubble that says “watch?”

.@jack’s very first drawing of us back in 2005. Love ya, Dad! pic.twitter.com/fTtMUYMkDu — Twitter (@Twitter) September 18, 2018

Apparently, the sketch is posted on Jack’s fridge. Many users shared their amazement at seeing the sketch, some with GIFs, others simply saying, “Amazing.” Others praised Jack, saying “Come a long way,” and another joked, “Good handwriting [heart emoji].”

Twitter was first pitched as “Twttr,” a service that would allow you to text one number, which would then forward your message to all of your friends, according to Business Insider. The name was Noah Glass’ idea, and it was first pitched in 2006. And while there were many people involved in the birth of Twitter, it’s known that Jack was an important part of the team as they developed the platform. At the same time, Glass was hugely enthused about the project, and potentially believed in the idea more than most other people. This is how he described the early Twitter experience.

“You know what’s awesome about this thing? It makes you feel like you’re right with that person. It’s a whole emotional impact. You feel like you’re connected with that person.”

And while Glass has reportedly “basically been expunged from Twitter history,” he insists that “without me, Twitter wouldn’t exist. In a huge way.”

In recent news, Twitter is reportedly going to revert users back to the chronological feed timeline from the algorithmic timeline, detailed the Independent. It’s just another reminder that even a giant like Twitter is constantly a work in progress.