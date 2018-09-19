Fur Fashion, Accessories To Be Banned In Los Angeles

A law is being worked on to make the City of Angels completely fur-free.

If you are a manufacturer of fur-based fashions, Los Angeles might not be the best place to set up shop. The city may soon become the biggest in the United States to ban both the production and sale of clothing items and accessories that feature fur in order to be more animal-friendly.

On Tuesday, September 18, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to have an ordinance drafted that would prohibit fur products, in whole or in part, to be manufactured and sold in the area, reported the Associated Press.

After the preparation of the ordinance is finished, it then has to be presented to the City Council for review and final approval. There is no word on how long this process will take, but if it does get authorized, the law will go into effect two years after the approval date.

There are several issues that need to first be addressed before making the ban possible, including how fur is used by religious organizations and if there are any conflicts with federal and state laws in relation to the sale of products derived from legally trapped animals. The city attorney, who will spearhead the project, must report back to the council on these matters.

This is AMAZING!!!!! No more fur in LA!!! ????????????????❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b7LFdG5eFC — om (@oliviamunn) September 18, 2018

“The time is now,” L.A. Councilman Bob Blumenfield said at an animal-activists’ rally outside of city hall prior to the vote, according to USA Today. “The greatness of a nation can be judged by how its animals are treated.”

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa also spoke at the rally, saying that she supports the fur ban because she “believes the city is ready to go cruelty-free.”

“Foxes and other animals used for their fur live horrible lives locked in cages, only to be electrocuted, skinned alive, and used for fur,” she said to the crowd, explaining why the animal-based material needs to be outlawed.

Today the @LACityCouncil unanimously voted for my motion to ban the sale and manufacture of fur, making LA the biggest city in America to cut ties with this inhumane practice. Thanks to all of the animal welfare advocates who helped make this day possible! #FurFreeLA pic.twitter.com/7NBb5h5Ap3 — Bob Blumenfield (@BobBlumenfield) September 18, 2018

Other known celebrities at the rally included actresses Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) and Cornelia Guest (Twin Peaks), Playboy model Jayde Nicole, and No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal.

On the opposing side, the spokesman for the Fur Information Council of America, Keith Kaplan, said that Los Angeles banning fur manufacturing and selling will have a major impact on jobs and tax revenues, according to CBS News. He said that, in 2014, fur sales globally accounted for $35.8 billion and the fur industry employed more than 1 million workers.

Three cities in California, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and San Francisco, already have variations of this law in effect.