Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Photo

Simpson just announced that she is expecting her third child.

The surprises keep on coming!

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Jessica Simpson shocked fans by announcing that she and husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are expecting their third child together. The two are already proud parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her two children and an array of pink balloons.

And while Simpson did not appear in the initial two announcement photos, she debuted her baby bump to fans shortly after making the announcement that she is expecting. In the image posted to her Instagram account earlier today, Simpson looks chic in a black maxi dress with a colorful pattern.

The mom-to-be looks nothing short of amazing as she sports an oversized pair of sunglasses and wears her short, blonde tresses down and curly. Jessica’s growing baby bump is fully on display as she cradles her belly, holding one hand on the top of her stomach and the other hand on the bottom.

The 38-year-old does not reveal where she is at in the photo, but just behind her is a beautiful display of green leaves and pink flowers. Thus far, Simpson’s image has earned her a ton of attention with over 239,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Simpson know how amazing she looks while countless others congratulated her on the pregnancy.

“Congratulations you have such a wonderful family. I am so excited for you all.”

“Omg I love this top. U look fabulous!!!! U are looking younger and fresher than ever,” another fan wrote.

“Congrats!! So happy for you and your beautiful family,” another chimed in.

“Your so beautiful Pregnant!!!!! Congratulations,” one more wrote.

Just last year, CBS News shared that Simpson admitted that she and her husband and very attracted to each other and have lots of baby making practice but a baby probably was not in the cards.

“We always practice,” Simpson said of having another baby. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

She also made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared that she and her husband were not planning on having another baby at the time.

“We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” she told the talk show host.

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot back in 2014. Previously, Simpson was married to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey.