‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Shane’s Return Will Be ‘Heavy’ According To Scott Gimple

Scott Gimple is also still 'bummed' that Shane's return won't be a surprise.

With the confirmation that Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will be the last for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), fans are trying to work out how this main character will leave the show. When images of Jon Bernthal leaked, fans started to build a picture. For the vast majority of fans, this involved assuming Rick will die in Season 9. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by AMC, so there is still the possibility that Rick will somehow disappear from the landscape or move on to another location when The Walking Dead returns in October.

Jon’s character, Shane Walsh, died in Season 2 of The Walking Dead, killed by Rick and then killed again by Rick’s son, Carl (Chandler Riggs). So, it seemed likely that the only way Shane would appear again is in flashbacks or as a ghost like Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) did when Rick went crazy after her death.

There is the possibility that Rick will somehow move away from the main group and not actually die. However, considering the man he killed, and the one who had slept with his wife prior to that, is returning to Season 9 of The Walking Dead, there is a good chance Rick will perish this season.

Matthew Welch / AMC

But, trying to get any confirmation from AMC on this matter is near impossible. Recently, Michael Ausiello from TV Line attempted to gather information about Jon Bernthal and Shane’s return in Season 9 of The Walking Dead after a viewer asked him for information on the return.

Speaking to The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, Ausiello tried to lever some information in regard to Shane Walsh’s return.

However, Gimple wasn’t giving out much information since he was still “bummed” that Jon Bernthal’s arrival in Georgia was leaked so quickly. He had been hoping to keep Shane’s return under a tight wrap. However, as he states to Ausiello, “photographs came out like a moment after he landed in Georgia.”

Although, Scott Gimple did reveal to TV LIne that Shane’s role in Season 9 of The Walking Dead will involve “some very cool, very heavy stuff.”

As yet, this appears to be all the information gleaned in regard to Shane Walsh’s return to The Walking Dead. So, for the meantime, fans will just have to wait until the Season 9 premiere on October 7 or create their own theories as to how Shane’s return will affect Rick Grimes.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.