Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Seemingly Throws Shade At Her Amid Luka Sabbat Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted out and about with rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat. However, her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is allegedly not happy about her new romance.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Hollywood Life, Younes Bendjima posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story on Tuesday, and it seems like it could be about his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored new relationship with model and Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat.

“I appreciate the love. Even when it’s fake. I think it’s beautiful that you can go against your own heart. For my sake,” Bendjima wrote via social media, crediting writer Mustafa the Poet.

As many fans already know, Kourtney and Younes called it quits back in early August after nearly two years of dating. One month later Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted grabbing take out from a sushi restaurant and then parking in a quiet spot to eat and have a conversation. Although the meeting sparked reunion rumors, it seems that the reality TV star may have moved on.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian was seen out multiple times with Luka Sabbat. On Friday night the pair were spotted outside Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy, and on Saturday they traveled to Chicago for the opening TAO nightclub.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Luka were allegedly spotted showing off a bit of PDA over the weekend, and sources tell E! News that Kardashian may be falling for the Sabbat.

“They were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night. All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” a source revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick for ten years. The couple have three children together during their relationship, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3.

Kourtney and Scott called in quits back in 2016 after a long, rocky romance. After their split Kardashian was rumored to date Justin Bieber, 24, before meeting and starting up a serious relationship with Younes Bendjima. Kourtney introduced Younes to her family, including her children, and even invited him to big family events where Scott was present.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.