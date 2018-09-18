Jessica Biel Still Glowing In Makeup-Free ‘Hungover’ Selfie Post-Emmys

She may not have won an Emmy Award, but Jessica Biel still had an amazing evening!

Yesterday, Jessica and her hubby Justin Timberlake attended the Emmy Awards together, where Jessica was nominated for “lead actress in a limited series” or movie for her role in the hit show The Sinner. And while she may have come up short in the award category, she certainly appeared to come out on top in the partying category.

The actress took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a makeup free photo. In the image, Biel lays on a pillow as she looks up into the camera and smiles. Unlike last night’s glamorous look, Jessica does not have a stitch of makeup on, but she still looks incredible.

The mother of one wears her hair down while sporting a graphic T-shirt. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that not only is she suffering from a hangover, but she also had cake for breakfast. Along with the makeup-free selfie, Biel also added a few more photos to the deck including one of her cake that says “I’m so proud of you.”

The next video shows Biel biting into the cake as she dons a white tee. It also appears as though the actress just got out of the shower as her short, dark locks are wet. So far, the photos have earned Jessica a lot of attention with over 353,000 likes in addition to 3,700 plus comments. Some fans told Biel that they wish she would have taken home the trophy while others applauded her for going au naturel for the snapshot.

“How can you look like that hungover?! And your husband has a vodka business?!? Sweetheart I want to get pissed with you! Hahaha!!!!!!! What a pro!”

“I said it before and I’ll say it again, you were robbed. Your performance in The Sinner was hands down the BEST,” another commented.

“Beautiful with and without makeup,” another chimed in.

Yesterday, Biel and Timberlake gave a pre-Emmy interview to E!‘s Giuliana Rancic. As the Inquisitr shared, the couple discussed Jessica’s show while Timberlake admitted that he was more excited for the evening than his wife was.

“I’m more geeked out than she is. I found out about the nomination before she did because she was in Europe.”

Timberlake was also quick to gush over all the hard work that his wife has put in on the show, where she not only acted but also served as an executive producer.

“I was there too and saw her option this and develop it from scratch and I saw how much she put into it,” he shared. “I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

A couple who compliments each other stays together!