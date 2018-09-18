‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Tom Schwartz Loves Babies, Is Wife Katie Maloney Ready To Get Pregnant?

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz 'loves' babies.

Tom Schwartz and wife Katie Maloney are in “informal talks” to start a family.

During an appearance earlier this week at Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ app launch for Firework, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up to Us Weekly about his marriage to his fellow reality star and revealed his thoughts on a future pregnancy.

“Honestly it’s been better than ever,” Schwartz said of married life. “Of course you still have good days and bad days but compared to where we were six, seven years ago, oh my God. It’s just a world’s difference.”

Although there are “no buns in the oven” at the moment for Schwartz and Maloney, Schwartz, who recently opened a new bar, Tom Tom, said “there’s talks.”

“We haven’t inked anything. But I love babies,” he explained.

As for his business partner, Tom Sandoval, he prefers to see Schwartz and Maloney put any baby plans on hold as they continue to focus on making their West Hollywood venue a success.

“We have a beautiful business baby right now. So let’s get that baby off the ground,” he recommended. “Let’s get that baby walking and on its way to his first day of school, then he can work on other ones.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney tied the knot in August 2016 as they filmed the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans of the series will recall, the longtime couple got engaged the season prior during a cast dinner with their co-stars, many of whom served in their bridal party.

Although there are several serious couples on Vanderpump Rules, including the recently engaged Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney could be the first couple to welcome a child while starring on the Bravo TV reality series.

Also during his interview with Us Weekly, Schwartz addressed his co-star’s recent engagements.

“[Lala and Randall] haven’t stopped smiling. And Jax and Brittany have been amazing. A lot of positivity,” Schwartz explained of their happy news.

Kent and Emmett got engaged during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this month after about two-and-a-half years of dating. Meanwhile, their co-stars, Taylor and Cartwright, became engaged during a dinner date in Malibu, California, in June.

To see more of Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, don’t miss the return of Vanderpump Rules later this year on Bravo TV.