‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Spoilers: Are Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Growing Up? Plus, A Premiere Date Clue

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be showing a different side of themselves when the show returns to Bravo.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are telling all about the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

While attending the launch of Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ new app, Firework, the men spoke to Us Weekly magazine about growing up in some ways and staying the same in others.

“Don’t worry. We still are complete disasters in other aspects of our lives. But professionally, we’re growing,” Schwartz explained. “Just for the record, we are not growing up. We are maturing and we are evolving.”

“We still like to have fun,” Sandoval clarified.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Sandoval and Schwartz recently opened a new bar in West Hollywood, California, Tom Tom, which is just a short walk from Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s other restaurants, Pump Lounge and SUR Restaurant. On the sixth season of the show, which premiered last December on Bravo TV, viewers of the series watched as the group got ready for the opening of the venue, which took place in August.

According to Sandoval, Vanderpump and her husband wanted to get him and Schwartz involved in their businesses because they knew they would make a team. In addition, the couple likely needed a couple of extra hands as they continue to expand their successful restaurants in Los Angeles and focus on their new animal rescue center, Vanderpump Pets.

“It’s great. It’s just the beginning,” Sandoval said.

As for their own relationship, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz confirmed their bromance is “stronger than ever” now that they are business partners as well as friends.

“It’s been great. It’s always a constant work in progress, but it’s so enjoyable,” Sandoval said. “We’re always an open book, we’re always sponges sucking in new information, new gimmicks, new cutting edge cocktails. Obviously our cocktail program is very strong right now, but we’re always open to new suggestions, new ideas, and new cutting edge techniques. The food is great. We have elevated bar food.”

“He’s still Tom No 1. But I’m OK with that now. I’ve made peace with that,” Schwartz joked.

While Bravo TV has not yet revealed when the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere will air, Us Weekly magazine told readers the debut episode would be shared “later this year,” and most likely, fans will see a premiere date in November or December.

Although last year’s premiere date was set for early December, the previous four seasons all debuted in the month of November.