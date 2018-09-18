‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Sam Bledsoe Threatens To Destroy House And Walk Out In Live Feed Footage

Big Brother is about to finish up its latest season and tensions are definitely high in the house. Last week, the show made headlines when Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, switched up her sign-off message to show support for her husband who was recently fired from CBS due to a series of sexual assault allegations. Now it seems like houseguest Sam is ready to stir things up again for the producers.

A spoiler alert for those who are waiting for this week’s episodes is in effect.

Sam and JC were both put up for elimination this week. Sam, who has been known for freaking out about being put “on the block” in the past, has increased her intensity this week with wild claims on the live feeds. According to TV Guide, Sam threatened to “grab the lead pipe that I took off the locker in the bathroom and smash every single one of these glass TVs across here from me.” The player went on to discuss how she would leave the house if such an event occurred by saying, “It would take me about 45 seconds to get up and get everything that I needed. And the door to the parking lot is right there. I wouldn’t call that a voluntary exit but…” At that moment the live feeds were cut by producers, so there is only speculation about how Sam finished her thought. But based on the footage and the language, it seems that Sam is thinking about making a voluntary exit from the house with just over a week left in the season.

Fan accounts have been tweeting the footage out for those who may not be keeping up with the live feeds. It is worth noting that the footage may contain explicit language. The Big Brother live feed comes with this message from the show’s producers.

“Big Brother is a reality show about a group of people who have no privacy 24/7. At times, the Houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that CBS does not condone. Views or opinions expressed by a Houseguest are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of CBS. Viewer discretion is advised.”

This isn’t the first time Sam has threatened violence on the show. Earlier in the season, footage of Sam explaining how to curb stomp someone to fellow houseguest JC actually made it on to an episode. Many fans have expressed concern for Sam’s mental health as she has exhibited extreme emotions in the house since week 1 (she was forced to play the game via webcam as a robot for the first week). At this time, it seems Sam is still inside the house despite threats.

Sam’s threatening monologue was made after other houseguests had fallen asleep. None of the other players, to current knowledge, noticed the player’s threats at the time they were spoken.