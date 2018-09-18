‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 19: Billy And Phyllis At Risk!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 19, bring a graduation celebration for Sharon, shocking proof about Billy for Ashley, and Phyllis’ reaction to Billy’s gambling problems.

Sharon (Sharon Case) has reason to celebrate, according to She Knows Soaps. Sharon shocks Nick (Joshua Morrow) with the details that she’s giving student address at her graduation. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) shows up to provide Sharon with a bit of expert advice on speaking to a crowd.

Sharon’s proud of all she’s overcome in her life. She ultimately finished her degree at Genoa City University, and that’s something she celebrates along with Nick and Mariah. Now that her degree is completed, they entirely focus on the wedding and their future. Of course, Sharon may end up with a new job as a victim liaison for GCPD and reveal way too many secrets for her to enjoy a happy life with Nick — especially considering he has his own dark secrets.

Meanwhile, Kyle works to take Billy (Jason Thompson) down by setting him up and then convincing Gloria (Judith Chapman) to give him access to the financial records. He tells Ashley (Eileen Davidson) what is going on with her brother and CEO of Jabot, and Ashley hesitates. She must deal with a problematic situation deciding what to do about Billy.

Will gambling destroy Billy’s life? Make sure to tune in to #YR this week to see what happens. pic.twitter.com/HhFkykq4VJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2018

First of all, she worries that Kyle may have pushed Billy too much back into his addiction, but Kyle continues promoting the fact that Billy is CEO of Jabot and he’s embezzling, which is an obvious problem no matter who does it. Ashley doesn’t want to hurt her brother when she feels he’s ill and spiraling out of control with the gambling addiction. There’s no way Kyle will back away from this situation that easily, though. He could even end up stabbing both his aunt and uncle in the back over this situation and take all the glory for himself. His goal has always been to be top brass at the family business.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) receives a shock when Billy admits that he bought into a six-figure gambling group. The surprise is so much that Phyllis admits to Billy that she never felt fully on board with the gambling, and Billy hates hearing that. In fact, to him, it sounds all too familiar after his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tried to fix him instead of supposedly supporting him in his gambling.

Of course, the fact that Billy has an addiction that’s a problem seems to escape him when he tells Phyllis she’s either for him or against him. She has a tough decision to make about the future of “Philly.”