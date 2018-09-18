‘Big Brother’ Fans Think Dr. Will Kirby Will Be The Show’s New Host If Julie Chen Leaves

Many believe Chen will leave after her departure from 'The Talk.'

Big Brother fans think there could be a familiar face hosting the show next season if Julie Chen were to depart — power-player Dr. Will Kirby.

Chen’s future with the show appears in doubt after her husband, CBS President Les Moonves, was ousted from his position amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Chen has announced her exit from the afternoon show The Talk, but has not yet given an indication of what will happen with her hosting position on Big Brother.

While many fans are expecting Julie Chen to leave Big Brother as well, there likely will not be an announcement before the show’s season finale, which airs on September 24.

Fans on Reddit’s Big Brother subreddit believe that Dr. Will is already telegraphing his intention to be the show’s next host, including dropping hints on Twitter. If that is the case, many fans are happy about it.

“He makes the most sense,” one fan wrote. “He has hosting experience, has obvious charisma, and the fans like him already.”

If Julie Chen is leaving Big Brother, it’s not in the immediate future. As Cosmopolitan noted, Chen is remaining on as host of the show and even filmed her goodbye message for The Talk from the Big Brother set.

No surprise. When she wasn't on today, I figured it was over. Wondering if she'll finish out the season of BB, or if her showing up last Thursday was to just do that goodbye using Julie Chen Moonves. What a mess. #BB20 If she's gone from BB, I hope Dr. Will fills in on Thursday. — Maggie (@BBMaggieMae6) September 17, 2018

But Julie Chen’s long-term future with CBS is in jeopardy, especially after she publicly stood by her husband after he was ousted from the network.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she said in a statement released just after the allegations surfaced. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband, and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent, and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Many following Chen believe that her Big Brother exit will be coming soon, however, and are already speculating on who could replace her. While there have been a number of names tossed around among fans — from Big Brother alums to celebrities like Kathy Griffin — much of the talk has been centered on Dr. Will.

Exclusive: @JulieChen will exit @TheTalkCBS on Tuesday via a videotaped message to viewers. Sources say she's staying on "Big Brother," though. Here's my full story https://t.co/Qj15JL6odd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 18, 2018

Kirby won the show’s second season, the first time that houseguests were in charge of who was voted out each week rather than viewers, and has been regarded by fans as one of the most adept gameplayers. Dr. Will returned for an all-star season and has remained close in the Big Brother orbit, often giving interviews and breaking down seasons.