Julie Chen Confirms Exit From ‘The Talk,’ Will Likely Quit ‘Big Brother’ After Season 20—See Her Goodbye Video

The longtime CBS host has decided to quit the Emmy-winning CBS talk show amid her husband's departure from the network.

Julie Chen is officially done at The Talk. The longtime CBS host announced her departure from the daytime talk show she has hosted for eight seasons, one week after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down from his high-powered president and CEO position at the network amid a sex scandal.

In a pre-recorded video message, which you can see below, Chen made her announcement from the set of Big Brother, the CBS reality show that she has hosted since 2000. In an emotional goodbye video, Chen told viewers the reason behind her decision to leave the CBS chatfest one week after her husband’s shakeup.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

The longtime CBS host went onto address her co-hosts—Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, and Sharon Osbourne— thanking them for their friendship and the memories of their years together.

Chen became extremely emotional at one point, saying, “I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family to me over the years. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for.”

Only Sara Gilbert, the creator of The Talk, spoke after Chen’s poignant goodbye message, telling her co-star of nine years that they all love her and will miss her.

Following Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, CBS issued a statement about Chen’s departure from the show, per Variety.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series’ growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

Julie Chen’s exit from The Talk has many people wondering about her status on Big Brother just as the CBS reality show is set to wrap its 20th season next week. Chen hosted the live Big Brother show last Thursday, four days after her husband’s fall departure from CBS, signing off as “Julie Chen Moonves” for the first time ever. Chen is set to host Big Brother again this week, but that could be it for the CBS star.

According to Big Brother Season 8 winner Dick Donato, Julie Chen signed an “exit deal” with CBS. Donato took to Twitter to reveal he learned from some “inside” people that Chen’s contract was bought out with “a very generous golden parachute.”

“She will finish out this season and that will be it for her at CBS,” Donato wrote. “She signed an exit deal with CBS.”

Donato also explained the reason why CBS aired Chen’s goodbye message at the very end of the hour-long broadcast of The Talk.

“They did it at the end so the other women wouldn’t be talking about it,” the Big Brother legend tweeted. “CBS just wants it all to go away.”

You can see Julie Chen’s farewell message below:

Julie Chen will host the live Big Brother episode on Wednesday, September 19 on CBS.