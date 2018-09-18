Texas School District Superintendent Lynn Redden Posts ‘You Can’t Trust A Black Quarterback’ After Texans Loss

The post has prompted calls for Redden to be fired from his post, leading the district of roughly 1,000 students.

Texas school district superintendent Lynn Redden is in hot water after taking to Facebook to say “you can’t count on a black quarterback” after a loss by the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Redden is the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in eastern Texas, and on Sunday he shared his frustrations with the Texans’ loss on Facebook. As the New York Post noted, Redden wrote in what he thought was a private message that black quarterbacks lack the precision of their white counterparts.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” Redden wrote on a Facebook post. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was criticized for his play in the final drive of a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, during which the team ran out of time while driving toward a game-tying field goal. Watson held onto the ball on a pass just before time expired, leaving the Texans without a chance to tie the game.

Redden deleted his comment, but a reader noticed and notified the Houston Chronicle, which contacted Lynn Redden.

Though the school superintendent said he regretted making the comments, he stood by his racially based criticism and said that black quarterbacks have had “limited success” over the history of the NFL.

There are just over 1,000 students in the Onalaska Independent School District, and less than 1 percent are black — with just one black teacher.

‘You can’t count on a black quarterback’: Texas educator sorry for racist post that he thought was private https://t.co/qBDbefgwup — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 18, 2018

In a welcome back message to students and parents posted to the Onalaska Independent School District website, Redden wrote that the district asks students to “Be Better” every day.

“Welcome to the 2018-2019 school year in the Onalaska Independent School District. This year will be our best year yet because we are committed to “Be Better Today”. Everyday our goal is to be better than we were the day before. This belief goes all the way through our organization from bus drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, child nutrition workers, the IT department and from teaching staff to administrators. We will challenge our students to have that same goal and we ask that you as parents and patrons adopt that philosophy in your life as well.”

Redden’s comments have gained national attention, with many calling on the district to fire him.

I don't think for a second that the Onalaska (Texas) ISD Superintendent Lynn Redden should remain in his job. For him to post on social media that you can't count on a Black QB, and then to try and back it up with stats, shows that his racists views can impact the classroom. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 18, 2018

The reader who first found Lynn Redden’s racial criticism of Deshaun Watson also said that he hopes there are repercussions. The Onalaska Independent School District has not made any comment on the superintendent’s future.