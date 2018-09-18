Meghan Markle’s Friends Show Support For Her New Cookbook

After news of Duchess Meghan Markle’s cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, was released earlier this week, several of her friends took to social media to share their support. According to People, tennis icon Serena Williams took to Instagram to shower her friend with support.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex your first project ‘Together’ a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together. I could not be more excited about it and proud of you,” wrote Williams. “It’s beautiful – diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy – there is just so much love.”

Markle and Williams first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and have remained close ever since. Williams attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May. Another guest of Markle’s wedding was Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. The recently engaged actress also took to Instagram to show her friend some support.

“So proud of you for this new endeavor Meghan. This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women. Supporting communities. Bringing Togetherness. Here you do it again.. Keep making the world smile babe! ❤️????????????????,” Chopra wrote.

Markle’s Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, echoed Chopra and Williams’ support, saying: “So proud of & inspired by you, friend! My dear Meghan Duchess of Sussex is bringing her love of food & empowering women… together… to create a cookbook that not only supports the Hub Community Kitchen but feeds the soul.”

Markle’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, also left a message for Markle, saying that the book is a beautiful testament to how food can heal and how important it is for women to support women. Mulroney added: “Very proud of you today.”

The cookbook is meant to help raise money to support The Hubb Kitchen, a community kitchen run by women, which was affected by last years Grenfell Tower tragedy. The tower, which had been erected in 1974, was destroyed in a fire in June 2017. Seventy-two people lost their lives in the fire, and seventy-four were hospitalized.

After Markle first ventured into The Hubb Kitchen in January, she decided to create the cookbook featuring 50 of the women’s favorite recipes. The book was released this week, and it gives women a chance to read more about The Hubb kitchen, which Markle says is a “place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together.”

Kensington Palace also tweeted their support of Markle, announcing the release of her cookbook.