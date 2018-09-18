Michael Moore: Trump Is An ‘Evil Genius’ Who Will Win Second Term In 2020

"He was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run."

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore predicts that President Donald Trump will easily coast to re-election in 2020 because he outsmarted the most savvy and experienced political “experts” to win the White House on his first try in 2016.

“I think the man is an evil genius and he was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run for president,” Moore told CNN. “Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary was going to win, saying, ‘No one is going to vote for this idiot.'”

Moore said that Democrats and the mainstream media made a serious mistake by underestimating Donald Trump, and said that he takes for granted that President Trump will win his second term.

“I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to,” Moore said. “If you think any other way you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.”

Van Jones: Hillary Wasted $1 Billion Trying To Beat Trump

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, came under fire from some Democrats for “wasting” $1 billion trying to defeat Donald Trump.

CNN commentator Van Jones — who supported Hillary Clinton and was a one-time aide to former President Barack Obama — slammed Clinton in June 2017 for alienating working-class Americans and minority voters.

.@VanJones68: "The Clinton campaign didn't spend $1 BILLION on POC or white working class – they spent it on themselves." #PPLSummit #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/C4uDTo3by2 — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) June 10, 2017

“The Hillary Clinton campaign did not spend their money on white workers, and they did not spend it on people of color. They spent it on themselves,” Jones said. “They took a billion dollars — a billion dollars — and set it on fire and called it a campaign! That was not a campaign!”

Van Jones eviscerated Clinton for relying so heavily on high-priced political consultants and pollsters instead of taking her message directly to the people — which is what Donald Trump did with his numerous high-energy campaign rallies.

“A billion dollars for consultants. A billion dollars for pollsters,” Van Jones lamented. “A billion dollars for a data operation that was run by data dummies who couldn’t figure out that maybe people in Michigan needed to be organized.”

Home Depot Founder: ‘Trump’s Base Is Rock-Solid’

Michael Moore, an outspoken liberal who admits he despises Trump, echoed the sentiments of billionaire Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone. Langone has said that Trump supporters are staunchly behind the president, and that won’t change just because the media and celebrities constantly ridicule and criticize him.

“Like it or not, Trump’s base is rock solid,” Langone said, as the Inquisitr previously reported.”Donald Trump needs 15 percent of the voters to get re-elected in 2020. That 35 percent [base] is rock-solid.”

Langone — whose net worth tops $3.7 billion — also blasted Barack Obama, saying the former president should continue the longstanding tradition of not publicly criticizing the current president.

.@HomeDepot co-founder Ken Langone: "Obama ought to do what every great president did. Go off in the sunset. Be the mother of the groom. Wear beige and keep your mouth shut. Okay?" @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/GcFUob9s4K — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2018

“Obama ought to do what every great president did,” Ken Langone told Fox News. “Go off into the sunset. Be the mother of the groom. Wear beige and keep your mouth shut, okay?”