‘RHOC’ Cast Member Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Gina Kirschenheiter’s Divorce From Husband Matthew

How does Vicki Gunvalson feel about the latest split on 'Real Housewives of Orange County'?

Vicki Gunvalson is said to have heard about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Gina Kirschenheiter’s impending split from husband Matthew Kirschenheiter.

After the former couple split amid filming on the series’ currently airing 13th season, Vicki, who has been starring on the series since Season 1 in 2006, reflected on the past divorces seen on the show and said she wished marriage was more of a priority for her fellow reality stars.

“You know, unfortunately, there’s been a lot of divorces across the franchises and that makes me sad and this season on our show, one of our girls announces that she’s getting divorced and that just made me super sad,” Vicki said during an interview with The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby on Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Continuing on during the September 18 interview, Gunvalson seemed to suggest that Gina and Matthew gave up on their marriage too soon. As fans may know, the couple was married for eight years and together for 11 years.

“It was like, you’re another statistic. You’re giving up and I just would encourage marriage to be definitely more important,” she explained.

Although Gina and Matthew have called it quits on their romantic relationship, they have remained united for their kids and recently adopted a new dog into their family.

On Instagram on Sunday, September 16, Gina shared the photo below of the new pet.

Vicki Gunvalson has been seen going through a couple of messy splits on the show, first from her former husband, Donn Gunvalson, and then from her controversial boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. Now, however, she seems to be involved in a happy romance with current boyfriend Steve Lodge. In fact, she’s been open with the fact that she hopes to one day marry him as her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, continue to put pressure on Steve to propose.

“We’re not going to rush it. But we will hopefully be married because that’s the end result. I don’t want to date just to date,” Vicki explained to the Daily Mail earlier this year.

“I don’t know [if we will televise the wedding]. I guess we’ll have to see when we get engaged. We’ve both been married a couple of times before, so it’s not going to be a big do,” she added.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.