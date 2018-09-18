Susan Lucci, 71, Poses In Sexy Swimsuits For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Getty Images for Always at the Carlyle

‘You’re beautiful, no matter what age you are,’ says the former soap opera queen.

Actress Susan Lucci is known for playing dramatic, wealthy, and narcissistic television characters like the legendary Erica Kane on All My Children and Genevieve Delatour on Devious Maids. In her roles, she always got to wear the most gorgeous gowns, sassiest suits, and loveliest lingerie.

But in her latest photo shoot for the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which hits newsstands September 25, La Lucci is showing off her amazingly-toned body in sexy swimsuits.

Sure, celebrities show off their hot beach bods in swimwear all of the time — but typically not those that are 71 years of age!

For the magazine shoot, the brunette stunner posed for photographer Justice Apple on a beautiful, sandy beach wearing a number of opulent one-piece swimsuits.

In the accompanying Harper’s Bazaar article, titled “Susan Lucci Is 71 and Hotter Than Ever,” the mother-of-two and grandmother-of-five revealed some of her fitness secrets that helped her get — and keep — such a fabulous figure.

“Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries,” she said.

Lucci has been doing Pilates for more than 20 years now, and even endorses a special piece of equipment on QVC — the Pilates PRO Chair — to help those who also want to practice it.

And, since she wants everyone to look cute while exercising, she launched her own line of activewear — the Susan Lucci Collection — also on QVC.

As for her diet, the Daytime Emmy Award-winner explained that she is very disciplined about what she puts into her body.

“I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta,” Lucci said, adding that she limits her intake of alcohol as well.

Her go-to lunch sandwich is turkey and avocado on beefsteak tomatoes instead of bread — which her husband of 49 years, Helmut Huber, calls her special “concoction.”

As for her outer glow, Lucci told Harper’s Bazaar that she is very serious about her skincare routine. She uses Neutrogena wipes to remove all of her makeup before bed — no matter how tired she is — facial cleanser from Clé de Peau Beauté, and SkinMedica’s TNS Essential Serum, which retails for a whopping $281 for one ounce. She is also a fan of Botox.

“My dermatologist, Ellen Gendler, turned me on to it,” she said. “[Dr. Gendler] does a great job — very natural… She doesn’t completely freeze your face. You still have expression, so it doesn’t look fake.”

Overall, Lucci feels “as good now” as she ever did when she was younger, “maybe even better physically.”

“The reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are,” she summed it up.

Currently, Lucci has a development deal with the the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel for a film that she will star in and executive produce. The film is said to be based on Joy Fielding’s novel Charley’s Web, which will focus on a columnist who unravels the truth behind some mysterious crimes being committed in the small town.