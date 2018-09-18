The singer, and her fiancee Pete Davidson, decided to skip the Emmys so that she could focus on healing after her ex's death.

According to USA Today, Ariana Grande would probably have attended the 70th Emmy awards with her fiancé Pete Davidson, but the two chose not to attend because the singer is still healing after the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Davidson is part of the Saturday Night Live crew but, according to reports, he decided to stay with her in New York. PEOPLE reports that Grande’s rep stated, “Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted not to attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without a deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

In 2013, Mac Miller was featured on Grande’s breakout track “The Way,” and the two had a successful working relationship. They began dating in 2016, and Grande appeared in Miller’s The Divine Feminine single “My Favorite Part.”

Although Grande has spoken about the issues that they had in their relationship — and Miller’s substance abuse problems — she has also been clear that the two shared happy times as well during their two years together as a couple. She posted a tribute to the rapper on her Instagram account, and mentioned that he was the “sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson didn’t attend the Emmy awards so she could focus on healing after Mac Miller’s death. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The Emmys came only 10 days after Miller’s death. The rapper died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26. He was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his home in California. Aside from dealing with her ex-boyfriend’s death, Grande has also been struggling with PTSD and anxiety after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 500 during a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May, 2017.

Unfortunately, Grande had to disable the comments on her Instagram account for a while after Miller’s death — due to people leaving comments blaming her for his passing. However, several of her fans stood up for her. One fan commented, “The fact that it has to be said that Ariana Grande is not at all responsible for Mac’s death, is sad. Yes she left him and yes he was heartbroken and yes he was battling depression but it was not her job to fix him.”

Another said, “This is in no way @ArianaGrande fault though. It’s addictions fault.”