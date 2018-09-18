Kim Kardashian Reveals What Other Names Were Considered For Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian recently spilled the details on naming her third child on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, per Yahoo. The famous baby girl, who is now 9-months-old, was named Chicago. Chicago is an important city to Kim’s husband, Kanye West. While fans of the show knew that other names were considered (Jo was a brief contender, in honor of Kim’s grandmother), no one really knew the extent of the name search until Kim sat down and discussed the naming with her sisters.

Italy, Milan, and Rome were apparently in the running for Chicago’s name. Kim said she “scoured the map” for potential names. While talking to sister Kourtney, Kim elaborated on some other ideas that were thrown out during the naming process.

“I got the most ridiculous ideas, like ‘Queen’ and ‘Vuitton’ and ‘This.’ Kanye’s cousin is like, ‘Miracle,’ and I’m like, ‘Miracle West’?! That’s like Miracle Whip, and that’s the biggest stripper name of all time. And then he’s like, ‘What about ‘Precious’?’ and I’m like, ‘Clearly we don’t have the same taste in names.”

Biblical names were also in contention, as Abel and Aaron. Neither of those names Kim liked for her third child.

While talking with Ellen Degeneres on an episode of Ellen, Kim went even further into explaining the naming process she usually follows when naming her children.

“I do like short, easy to spell, one syllable names. That’s kind of my vibe.”

Clearly, the star followed the trend when naming her first two children, North and Saint.

Kim has also expressed her wish for Chicago to have a middle name. Wanting the name Noel to desperately be included in her daughter’s name, the star posted a photo of the baby girl and captioned it “Chi Noel.” Apparently, father Kanye West is not a fan of the name Noel despite Kim’s insistence. So officially, Noel isn’t included in Chicago’s name but if Kim likes it enough to include it in an Instagram caption, who is the world to judge?

Place names aren’t entirely uncommon despite how the world first reacted when Chicago’s name was released. Names like “Brooklyn” and “Austin” are considered fairly popular in modern America.

Kim’s third child was the first of the three youngest Kardashian/Jenner girls. Kylie Jenner welcomed baby Stormi back in February after months of speculation with Travis Scott. Khloe Kardashian welcomed her baby girl, True, soon after. The three mothers have all posted about the bond between their baby girls. Kim recently posted an adorable picture of the three girls with the caption “The Triplets.”