Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of ‘Captain Marvel’s’ Brie Larson On Instagram

The sultry star heats up Instagram ahead of her superhero role.

Brie Larson is set to kick butt as Carol Danvers, Marvel’s very first big-screen solo superhero, in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. But before she suited up to play the Air Force fighter pilot with out-of-this-world powers, the 28-year-old superstar did a ton of heavy lifting, both mentally and physically.

Larson was first approached about the Captain Marvel role a couple of years ago but admitted to Entertainment Weekly she never saw herself playing a character like the part-Kree, part-human warrior. But once she got on board, Larson was smitten— especially when she put on the iconic Captain Marvel suit for the first time.

“Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” the actress said.

Captain Marvel will be the most powerful superhero the Marvel Comics universe has ever seen, but Larson’s work on the film started a full nine months before filming began. The Oscar-winning star (The Room) began an intense training circuit with judo, boxing, and wrestling, and she now has the ripped body to prove it. The actress who once thought she was “the worst choice” to star in an action movie now jokes that her bar is so high she’s ready to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

Of course, Brie Larson doesn’t need a cape to make her a superhero. Both before and after Captain Marvel, the star had an eye-popping Instagram feed, as you can see by our roundup below.

In 2017, Larson gave us a Rocky Mountain high as she posed in a stunning silver dress. The sultry star posed outdoors as part of a glam Vanity Fair photo shoot.

The Oscar winner emerged from the shadows in another photo from the outdoor shoot, this time wearing a plunging, sequin black dress. The stunning shot (and that dress!) had Larson’s fans talking on social media.

The young actress blew her mom’s mind—and everyone else’s—in her stunning VF cover shoot. Larson wore an off-shoulder sparkly red dress for the glamorous cover shot.

Girl knows how to work the red carpet. Larson stunned at the London premiere of her 2017 monster flick, Kong: Skull Island wearing a low-cut white dress.

Mind and body. Larson’s toned bathing suit bod is distracting to her followers, but she’s all about focusing on a puzzle in this unconventional bikini shot.

View this post on Instagram FOCUSED A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

While she sees herself reflected in artist Anne Truitt, Larson’s fans are reflecting on her sexy Koreswim bikini in this pose. The star looks relaxed as she sits in an outdoor hot tub while reading a book.

Larson is over the moon—or maybe over the rainbow— in this shot that features her in a blue one-piece as she listens to music. The actress is known for her natural style and has no problem going sans makeup.

Larson even looks good in pajamas. Of course, her leopard print PJs are sexier than a frumpy robe and slippers.

The actress wastes no time diving into a book after a dip. In this shot, Larson’s ripped back can be seen as she gives her mind a workout with The Empathy Exams.

It doesn’t get much sexier than this. Larson’s powerful pose as Marvel’s first female is the epitome of empowerment.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.