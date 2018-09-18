Kanye West Teases SNL Appearance And Surprise Album To Close Out September

'Yandhi' will mark the arrival of Kanye's second solo release of 2018.

Kanye West had fans eager to mark their calendars for the last weekend of the month on Monday, September 17, after he took to social media to both declare himself musical guest for the upcoming premiere of Saturday Night Live, and to announce that he will be releasing his ninth studio album, Yandhi, on that date.

Just hours prior to making an impromptu appearance at an open mic event hosted by Chance the Rapper, Kanye left followers with a string of tweets that confirmed the news, according to Rolling Stone. The first tweet revealed the screenshot of a message pulled from Saturday Night Live’s Twitter handle. “Big day, big news. #SNLPremiere,” read it’s caption – which was typed out beneath the image of three index cards that listed the show’s September 29 date, tentative host Adam Driver’s name, and the word “Yandhi” successively.

Within minutes of him pushing send, Kanye followed the message up by posting a picture of a clear mini-disc that all but replicated the cover of his 2013 Yeezus offering. The only difference in its imagery was how the piece of purple tape on the case of the latest disc varied from the red that enhanced the original project’s art. Before long, fans were making the connection between the color on the uncaptioned CD and the purple color of the index card that the tentative title “Yandhi” was written on in the previous tweet.

Buzz generated from the pair of cryptic tweets would inspire one of several headlines to kick the week off from the desk of Kanye West. During his impromptu appearance before the crowd of Chicago high school student’s that Chance the Rapper had assembled at the Harold Washington Library Center, a fired up Ye let it be known that not only was he back to reside in the city that raised him, but that his intention is to remain there indefinitely. Kanye also took the time to inform those in attendance that he and Chance are currently completing a collaborative album to be titled Good A** Job.

It was only three months ago that Kanye kicked the summer season off with a bevy of projects that he is credited as having solely produced. As a result GOOD Music loyalists were served with the June releases of Pusha T’s Daytona, Nas’s Nasir, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., and his joint effort with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts.

Thus far, no tracklisting or details on possible features or concepts behind Yandhi have been made available to the public.