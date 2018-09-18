Rita Ora’s Fans Flip Out As ‘Phoenix’ Album Being Released In November

Six years after her debut album was released, Rita Ora has confirmed that Phoenix will be launched on November 23, 2018. And her fans just cannot deal!

The 27-year-old singer confirmed the title of her new sophomore album after it was leaked over the weekend, according to The Southern. She graciously thanked her fans for their patience and for listening, as they waited for her new album to finally materialize. Ora will also release the lead single “Let You Love Me” on Friday, September 21.

“I’m so happy to release Phoenix. I’m really proud of this album and excited for everyone to hear what I’ve been working on. “A huge thank you to everyone that’s been part of my musical journey.”

According to Music News Facts, the full track listing for Phoenix includes “Girls,” which features Charli CXC, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B on track number 10, and “Lonely Together” featuring Avicii on track number four. Track 11 has yet to be announced.

One of Ora’s fans, Azem, was so excited that he “made this edit for #Phoenix! Ahhh I’m so excited!” He also said that he was sobbing and that it felt good to finally pre-order the singer’s second album.

S said that news of Ora’s album had turned her day around. In another tweet, the fan also mentioned that she was proud of her.

“Phoenix ordered, I’m so happy & excited, this just turned my day around, i can’t wait to get it & hear it & for the tour next year & to hopefully finally meet you, I love you so much!, I’m so happy, thank you, you have no idea how happy I am! been waiting years”

Phoenix ordered✅ , I’m so happy & excited, this just turned my day around, i can’t wait to get it & hear it & for the tour next year & to hopefully finally meet you, I love you so much!, I’m so happy, thank you, you have no idea how happy I am!????❤️????❤️????, been waiting years pic.twitter.com/pC6lxm54Ra — ☄️S☄️ (@xSare95x) September 18, 2018

Another fan, Tmo, jokes that he thought that he would be dead by the time that Ora would release another album.

I thought I’d be dead by the time it would happen but @RitaOra just announced the name and release date of her second album and IM LIVING #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/jz2GsZVLW4 — Tmo (@ItzNoBigDeal) September 18, 2018

The bestselling artist has faced an uphill battle while trying to release this album. She and Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation, parted ways, and then there were plenty of other delays. Ora had also mentioned that her split from the record label put her on an emotional rollercoaster.

Many artists don’t give their crew any recognition, but Ora gave those who worked with on the album their dues. She said that she appreciated their love and support. In fact, that is what allowed her to create this album that she is so proud of. It has been six years, and her fans are sure that it will be worth the wait.