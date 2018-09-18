Are Shannon Beador And Boyfriend Scot Matteson Still Together? ‘RHOC’ Star Hasn’t Been Seen With Him In Weeks

Find out when they were last seen together.

Shannon Beador began dating Scot Matteson after her split from David Beador last year — but are they still dating? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is unclear.

Although a report from Heavy on September 17 suggested that the pair was still together, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member hasn’t shared any photos of the two of them on social media since August 9 — and he has yet to share any photos of her at all.

According to the report, Shannon’s romance with Scot was first reported back in July after she and her co-star, Tamra Judge, traveled to New York City for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and enjoyed a dinner date with Scot. At the time, an E! News report shared details regarding Scot and his past, revealing that he is currently working in Orange County as a real estate developer.

Around the same time, Shannon’s co-star and friend, Kelly Dodd, spoke to Us Weekly magazine about Scott and suggested they made a great match.

“They both have things in common. They’re both the same age… They like to travel,” Kelly explained.

Kelly also said she is “good friends” with Scot’s ex-wife and had recently attended a party with her.

“She wants him to move on, have a good life. She doesn’t have, like she doesn’t harbor any ill feelings towards him. She’s like, actually my girlfriend Samantha goes, ‘Actually Scott and Shannon would be a great, great match,'” she explained.

Shannon Beador didn’t waste much time going public with her boyfriend Scot Matteson, and shared a number of images of them together after doing so. However, ever since the August post seen above, she’s been quite quiet about her relationship status and has shared no further images of the two of them together.

As for David Beador’s dating life, he’s been involved in a committed relationship with girlfriend Lesley Cook for the past several months. That said, while the couple previously exposed their romance to their fans and followers on social media, they have both deleted their accounts in recent months.

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County, David and Lesley were accused of striking up a romance prior to the end of his marriage to Shannon, which she’s publicly denied.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.