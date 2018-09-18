Bob Seger Calls It Quits, Announces He Will No Longer Tour After A Half-Century In Rock & Roll

He and his longtime back-up band, The Silver Bullet Band, have announced their farewell tour.

Bob Seger is retiring after nearly 50 years in rock n’ roll, Rolling Stone is reporting.

The rocker, now 73, plans to go on a farewell tour with his longtime back-up group, The Silver Bullet Band. Originally called the Runaway Train tour before Seger decided to hang up his guitar, the farewell tour — which will last into 2019 — has been re-branded The Travelin’ Man tour. The name refers to his hit 1975 song of the same name.

Although no specific reason was given for why the legendary rocker is deciding to retire at this time, it’s clear that age is catching up with him.

Last year, Seger underwent back surgery. And a few years prior to that, Seger admitted that it was difficult to live the life of a rock star and a septuagenarian at the same time.

“My career is winding down. What can I say? I can’t do this much longer… I guess we’re in the final stages here. When I got offstage the other night I said to my security guy, ‘That was surreal. I can’t believe I just did a full-on rock show.’ It’s just surreal.”

Similarly, according to Yahoo News, he’s been hobbled by pain.

“I hope this pain goes away, ’cause they can never really guarantee it — and if it doesn’t, then I’m done, dude.”

Seger was also profoundly set back by the death of The Eagles’ Glenn Frye. He had long been a co-collaborator with the Southern rock band, and he took Frye’s 2016 death particularly hard.

Born in Detroit in 1945, Seger began making a name for himself, along with The Silver Bullet Band, around the Motor City in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. Like his colleague and rival, Bruce Springsteen, Seger styled himself as a blue-collar Everyman, and his songs stuck with that theme.

Throughout the 70’s and 80’s, Seger scored a string of hits, including “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,”, “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Still the Same,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Against the Wind,” “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” and “Shame on the Moon.”

Two of his hit songs are downright iconic. A generation of 80’s teenagers became fans of “Old Time Rock & Roll” thanks to the song’s inclusion in the teen comedy Risky Business, and his ballad “Like A Rock” has been used in truck commercials.

In addition to his own hits, Seger also co-wrote songs for other artists, including The Eagles’ “Heartache Tonight.”

Seger’s final concert appearance is scheduled for May 2, 2019, in Houston.