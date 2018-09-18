Khloe Kardashian Shares An Adorable New Photo Of Baby True

Khloe Kardashian just can’t stop showing off her adorable little daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted yet another sweet photo of her baby girl on Tuesday, and fans loved it.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a photo of herself holding the baby girl. In the sweet snapshot, Khloe is seen with her face away from the camera, and looking lovingly at her daughter.

Kardashian is wearing a white shirt, necklace, and bracelets, as her blonde, wavy hair covers her face. However, fans can clearly see that the reality TV star is sporting a pair of black sunglasses in the picture.

Meanwhile, little True Thompson wears a light-colored onesie complete with a pink bib around her neck. The little girl, 5 months, is looking directly at the camera with big, bright eyes as her mother holds her in her arms. True’s diamond-studded earrings are also visible in the photograph.

The new Instagram photo of Khloe Kardashian and her precious daughter was seemingly taken outdoors as fans can see green foliage in the background, as well as the handle of Khloe’s pink purse, perhaps indicating that the pair were about to hit the town together. “My sweet little mama,” Kardashian captioned the picture.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed her choice to be baby True’s legal guardian should anything happen to her or her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared. That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” Khloe said during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Ultimately, she decided to choose her sister, Kim Kardashian, as True’s legal guardian. Khloe revealed that she felt that she and Kim had the most similar parenting styles, and that she felt that Kim would be the person who would raise her daughter closest to the same way she would.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more, but at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is,” Khloe Kardashian added.