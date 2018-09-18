Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Will Include ‘A Lot’ Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members

The 'Vanderpump Rules' cast will be a part of the couple's wedding party.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began planning their wedding months ago after getting engaged in Malibu, California, and according to their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Marie, a number of members of the cast will be included in their big day.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on September 17, Scheana offered an update on the couple’s upcoming wedding, confirming Brittany has already chosen a great location for her nuptials and selected a number of her co-stars to be a part of her wedding party.

“[Brittany] already has her location, everything picked out. She’s been dreaming about this day since she was a little girl. It’s going to be great. I’m excited,” Scheana explained. “A lot of us are bridesmaids so that’s exciting.”

Last month, during a bridal party in Los Angeles, a number of Brittany’s friends, including Scheana and other members of the series’ cast such as Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix, were chosen as bridesmaids and shared photos of their invitations on Instagram. That said, Brittany has never officially confirmed which of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were chosen.

Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright in June at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Southern California, which is one of their favorite restaurants in the area. A short time later, both Jax and Brittany shared images taken of their special moment on their Instagram pages.

In June, prior to Brittany Cartwright’s bridal party being thrown, Radar Online suggested the reality star and Kentucky native had already selected a number of women of Vanderpump Rules to serve as her bridesmaids.

“[Brittany chose] five women who have been there for her since day one,” a source claimed, revealing those women as Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix.

“Brittany can’t believe she is finally getting married to Jax after all these years, and she just wants everything to be perfect,” the source explained. “The fact that they are all going to help Brittany plan this wedding and pick out dresses and décor and everything has given them a huge new project and they are determined to make it the most beautiful wedding ever.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which begins airing on Bravo TV later this year. No word yet on whether or not fans will get to see the couple’s wedding on the show.