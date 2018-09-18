The Big Bang Theory officially has its expiration date. The show is set to wrap up after the 12th and final season. Co-creator Bill Prady discussed the end of the series with Us Weekly at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards. Prady was at the awards because he was being honored for his work with The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment.

In the exclusive, Prady remarks on how “bittersweet” the whole thing is. The Big Bang Theory will finish as the longest running multi-cam comedy that has ever aired on American television. Quite a notable accomplishment in terms of longevity and television relevancy.

The final season episode of the show will air on CBS Monday, September 24. Fans can tune in at 8 p.m. ET to see how the show begins its victory lap before closing down for good.

However, fans who are afraid of upcoming spoilers don’t have a whole lot to be afraid of. It is reported that the ending hasn’t even been written yet. According to Prady, “no planning whatsoever” has been incorporated into the 12th season. That may seem strange, but it’s all a part of the success of the show.

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before… From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons…" pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

The show’s cast and crew have expressed their gratitude for the run of the series. In a tweet from the official Big Bang Twitter account, Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lore productions put out the statement.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring # TheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close.”

Kaley Cuoco, one of the show’s leading ladies, is reportedly devastated over the wrap of the show, saying her heart is “broken in two” over the end of the show. In an Instagram caption she wrote, “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets.”

Kunal Nayyar, the actor who plays lovable Raj on the show, also wrote his thanks in an Instagram caption, as reported by People.

“There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say… The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips.”

The show has launched the careers of many of its actors and while the franchise may be ending, the world is sure to see more of the now iconic cast in other projects.