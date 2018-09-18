Harry Styles’ Gucci Photoshoot Sees The Former One Direction Member Pose With Farm Animals

Harry Styles poses with farm animals for Gucci.

Harry Styles has been living up to his name lately as he acts as the frontman for several haute couture campaigns with eccentric twists. His second Gucci campaign has arrived — complete with photos featuring the former One Direction member all smartly dressed and communing with farm animals. You can’t get much cuter that that!

Styles is wearing clothing from the Cruise 2019 tailoring collection. According to Vogue UK, he is posing in the historic Villa Lante, which is just north of Rome. He is being all outdoorsy as he gently holds a few farm critters in the snapshots. In one of the photos, he is wearing blue patterned pants and a jacket — a cute lamb draped around his shoulders all the while. The sweet animal almost seemed to have a grin on its face.

Also featured in the photo-shoot with Harry Styles are a small piglet, and a goat who seems to have ‘cozied up’ to the 24-year-old singer and songwriter. His other choice of clothing includes a lavender suit — and a regal jacket complete with a couple of roaring lions on both sides of the lapel.

Gucci put out a statement explaining how the backdrop for the campaign suited this second outing with Styles.

“The campaign playfully positions Harry Styles’s personal, urban take on the Gucci tailoring wardrobe amongst the classic, stylised landscape of the gardens, where fountains, grottoes and mazes characterise the ancient surroundings.”

One particular fashion accessory that is an interesting part of the photoshoot is the hairband spanning Harry’s head as an accoutrement. It was quite prominently placed amidst his wavy locks.

In non-fashion news, Styles was recently seen rocking out at an Eagles concert last weekend in Los Angeles, according to The Daily Mail. He tagged along with former model Cindy Crawford and her family — husband Rande Gerber, daughter Kaia, 17, and son Presley, 19. The “Sign of the Times” singer is close friends with the Gerbers and is often seen hanging out with them. His style that day consisted of grey trousers with a black coat draped over a black shirt. He topped the outfit off by wearing white shoes.

.@Harry_Styles last seen in a fish and chip shop in north London, travels to Villa Lante outside of Rome for the Men’s #GucciTailoring campaign designed by creative director #Alessandro Michele. #GucciCruise19

Photographer: #Glenluchford

Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/h4FEUVarv6 — gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018

Harry Styles has always had his own sense of style, even while he was still with his former band. He is seen frequently wearing the Gucci brand of clothing these days, so this is a perfect collaboration for the Brit.

His first Gucci campaign had him holding a chicken, and also posing with a cute dog on a leash. These photos may just turn any animal lover into a Harry Styles fan.