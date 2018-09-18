Kanye West Says He’s Moving Back To Chicago And ‘Never Leaving Again’

Kanye West says that he’s moving back to his hometown of Chicago and that he doesn’t plan on ever leaving again.

According to a Sept. 18 report by TMZ, Kanye West recently announced to fans during an event in Chicago that he was coming home for good.

“I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again,” the rapper told fans on Monday as he appeared at the event with Chance the Rapper.

The outlet reveals that Kanye is serious about moving back home to Chicago, and that he and his wife — Kim Kardashian — have already found a home in the Windy City. However, the couple are not selling any of their homes in L.A., as it appears that Kim and the kids may want to remain in Cali for a large portion of the year.

However, Kanye West is said to want to have a permanent residence in the city that means so much to him. He’ll even officially move his Yeezy offices from Calabasas — where and Kim Kardashian currently reside with their three children — to Chicago.

It seems obvious that Kanye has a special place in his heart for the city, as he and Kim named their third child Chicago after his hometown.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s move to Chicago may not be the only big change coming in their lives. Sources previously told People Magazine that the couple are seriously discussing having a fourth child.

As many fans will remember, Kim carried her first two children, North and Saint, but doctors told her that it was not safe for her to have a third pregnancy. The couple then turned to surrogacy in order to eventually welcome baby girl Chicago back in January.

Now, the famous pair are allegedly trying to decide if they will add another baby to their family in the near future.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time. They don’t seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate,” an insider dished.

Kim Kardashian has yet to speak out on Kanye West’s move to Chicago, or how the family will split their time between the Windy City and their current home in L.A.