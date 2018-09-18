Ten Times Jessica Simpson Looked Smokin’ Hot On Instagram

Jessica Simpson has already embraced her new maternity look. After sharing the news that she is pregnant with baby number three on Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer and actress is already flaunting her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “My Baby Love.”

The soon-to-be mother of three took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a gender reveal post in which her daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5, pose next to a recently popped black-and-white polka-dot balloon that reveals smaller pink balloons hidden inside, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” she wrote in the caption.

Simpson kept her secret well hidden from the media, as there were no reports of rumored pregnancy in the media up until this point. Earlier this year, she talked about the possibility of having a third child with her husband, the former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, but didn’t seem hopeful it was still in the cards, People reported.

To celebrate this milestone in the blonde starlet’s life, check out 10 times she totally stunned on Instagram.

Simpson showed her patriotic spirit in this 2016 snap. Wearing a red-and-white striped bikini, the blonde bombshell dazzled in this mirror selfie, in which she flaunted her toned abs.

Simpson gave us a real treat with this throwback photo from the good ol’ 2000s. The then-20-year-old stunned in this nude-colored top paired with the decade’s flagship clothing item: Ultra low-rise jeans.

Donning a black one-piece swimsuit, the blonde bombshell flaunted her gorgeous figure in this 2016 snap. In the photo, Simpson allows her tresses to flow freely as she holds her hand up to her hair. She looks at the camera seductively as the golden-hour sun showers her back.

Embracing her southern roots, the blonde starlet looked pretty in pink in this 2004 snap. This stylish Kentucky Derby hat surely made her fellow Texans proud. As one of her fans explained to another, “it’s a southern thing you wouldn’t understand.”

Simpson doesn’t have to rely on throwbacks. She stunned in this very-much current snap posing in a barely-there bikini alongside her husband Johnson. To complete her closet look, Simpson rocked oversized white sunglasses and wore her blonde hair loose, allowing her wavy tresses to fall naturally down.

The closet is a favorite background of hers. In this snap, Simpson opted for a skimpy black bikini, which she paired with a flower maxi beach skirt and oversized sunglasses.

In another throwback one, Simpson looks back at her Dukes of Hazzard days. In the photo, Simpson, AKA Daisy Duke, leans against the General Lee in a very sexy shot.

In a more serious note, Simpson is elegance-meets-sexy in this 2009 shot for Vanity Fair. She blonde bombshell is leaning against a blue door in a white coat with a plunging neckline that is cinched at the waist.

Earlier this year, Simpson gave us a peek at her pre-party routine as she posed for a photo with a full face of makeup and wearing a bright green satin outfit that left little to the imagination.

In another throwback, Simpson is smoking hot in this whimsical shoot for Allure. Wearing a long purple dress featuring a high slit on the thigh, the blonde starlet stands inside a shopping cart against a background that shares the texture of paper.