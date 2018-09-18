NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Didn’t Show Up For Work On Monday, Same Day He Wrote ‘Trade Me’ On Twitter

The wide receiver was reportedly upset and left the locker room quickly after Sunday's loss.

Antonio Brown did not report to work on Monday, the same day the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wrote “trade me” in a response to a fan on Twitter.

Brown was visibly upset on the sidelines during his team’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that he left the locker room in a hurry after the game. It wasn’t clear what caused his absence on Monday, though Brown is not listed on the injury report and head coach Mike Tomlin would not say if the absence was excused.

Tomlin said he planned to talk to Brown when the two met on Wednesday.

“We will talk about it and other things,” Tomlin said. “I’m not going to get into whether he was excused or not.”

During the time Antonio Brown was away from the team, he took to social media to respond to a fan who made a critic tweet implying that Brown was only succeeding because of Ben Roethlisberger. As ESPN noted, the tweet was made by a former Pittsburgh Steelers employee who was often in the locker room and interacting with players.

Brown did not agree with the criticism.

“Trade me let’s find out,” he wrote in reply.

Brown’s teammates weren’t looking too much into the reply, saying that the All Pro wide receiver isn’t actually looking for a trade and was just releasing his frustrations from a winless start to the season.

“You know how AB is, especially after a loss like that,” linebacker Bud Dupree told ESPN. “Guys are going to say things. He just wants to help the team win as much as he can. We know he’ll be ready. He does great things there. He always knows we got him.”

This is not the first time the wide receiver has caused a stir on social meida. Just days before, Brown had left a threatening tweet at ESPN writer Jesse Washington for an article critical of the wide receiver.

Okay maybe he wasn't jokinghttps://t.co/5VSoStUAZw — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) September 18, 2018

It was not clear if Antonio Brown could face disciplinary action from the Pittsburgh Steelers for his absence from the team on Monday. It would be a significant blow to the team if he were to miss any time, as Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell remains away from the team amid a contract dispute and the Steelers have struggled in their first two games, tying the Cleveland Browns on opening weekend and losing to the Chiefs despite coming back from a 21-0 deficit in the first half to tie the game.