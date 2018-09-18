Top 10 Sultry Photos Of Emilia Clarke On Instagram

Last night, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke showed off her svelte figure and spot-on fashion sense on the Emmys red carpet when she arrived wearing a sheer black dress without a bra.

According to an Elle report, the actress, who portrays the Mother of Dragons on the hit HBO show, wore a stunning embellished floral skirt with a sheer top created by Dior Haute Couture. Clarke, who arrived solo to the event, finished off her daring look by wearing her highlighted brunette hair pulled back into a low bun that showed off her dangling earrings.

Fans of Game of Thrones are used to seeing Clarke, 31, in costume as Khaleesi with icy blonde hair. Emilia Clarke has naturally darker hair, which sometimes makes her look far different than she does in the world of the Seven Kingdoms.

During the ceremony, Clarke took the stage with Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things. Together they presented the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, which went to the Amazon Original, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

For the evening, Clarke’s show took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and her co-star, Peter Dinklage, won the statue for Best Supporting Actor. She joined the cast on stage to accept the Outstanding Drama Emmy.

Clarke stunned last night at the annual awards show, but she’s no stranger to the glamorous aesthetic. She first posted on Instagram on April 23, 2015, and here are 10 of her most sultry looks on Instagram.

In her post below, Clarke admitted that she channeled her inner Beyonce to slay at a Game of Thrones night. She certainly came prepared with her A-game in the tight, corset-inspired top and slicked back hair.

In this photo, the actress showed that she’s not afraid to take risks — wearing a simple, cleavage revealing gown as she stares into a soft light.

In the following post, Clarke looked every inch a queen with her crown of flowers, deep red lips, and gown with a deeply plunging neckline.

Clarke managed to look both mysterious and sultry with this hat, forgoing the usual heavy makeup and styling.

In this image, the actress shows off her own Funko doll — but it’s her lips and wide open eyes that draw viewers into this casually attractive moment.

In this image of her receiving the glam treatment before the Terminator Genisys premiere, Clarke indeed brings sexy back.

In the image below, the Daenerys Targarean actress realized that she had such a bright future that she had to wear shades. She paired the cat’s eye shaped white sunglasses with a beautiful bright lip and well-defined eyebrows. Her shoulder length hair held a chic, straight style, and with her outfit — she looked ready to slay New York City.

It’s tough to go wrong lip-synching to Salt-N-Pepa singing “Whatta Man.” In this post, she praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for a tour.

There’s nothing sexier than seeing Clarke absolutely feeling herself at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Finally, last night before she walked the Emmys’ red carpet, the Silver Queen actress showed off her stunning look for the evening.