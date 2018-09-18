Kendra Wilkinson Shares Sultry Videos As She Rocks Some Alone Time

Kendra Wilkinson had a great weekend with some golfing and alone time

Kendra Wilkinson is still working her way through her divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett and these have been some trying times for her. While the reality television star has opened up on social media about her struggles from time to time, lately she has been doing her best to forge forward and embrace the best that life has to offer. Based on her latest Instagram Stories, it looks like she’s doing a pretty great job in that regard.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Kendra Wilkinson shared some updates over the weekend and one of her Instagram shots showed her donning a sexy swimsuit. Now, in her latest videos, she’s rocking to some Toni Braxton and showing off some sultry moves.

Kendra’s latest Instagram Stories show her out golfing Monday afternoon and she said that golf was her joy. She ran into Vanderpump Rules star Scheana and snagged a beer from her and then relished getting par on one hole as her golfing continued. Wilkinson said the day of golf was perfection and it looks like it was just the outing she needed after a weekend packed with kid-related activities.

Monday evening, Kendra shared a handful of video clips that showed her relaxing in an entirely different way. She was lip syncing and dancing to some Toni Braxton music and she joked about how she loves herself too much when she’s alone.

Wilkinson seemed to be wearing a white sports bra and black leggings that showed off her fit and voluptuous figure and she threw her full self into the videos as she lip-synched. A couple of times Kendra added notes showing that she was getting a kick out of her performances and that she was done, but then she couldn’t help herself as she added more and incorporated some silly social media filters.

It looks like the reality television star thought she had provided enough entertainment for one night until Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” came on, and then she couldn’t resist sharing one more clip. Wilkinson tossed her hair around and did her best come-hither moves and there is no doubt that her followers ate it all up.

Moving forward after a difficult split is no easy task, and Kendra Wilkinson has been open about how tough it’s been. She recently decided to change her hair color for a while, going with a copper tone rather than her traditional blonde, and she seems to be embracing every opportunity she can to take care of herself while still being present for her kids. Fans are definitely there to support the model and reality television star during these challenges and they love to see her letting loose and having some fun.