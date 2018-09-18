Mac Miller Sees Three Songs Chart On Billboard Hot 100 Posthumously

In a sad reality of music, artists’ death often creates a curiosity about their work. The late rapper Mac Miller is the latest recipient of this interest as he sees three of his songs chart in the latest edition of the Billboard Hot 100. The three songs, titled “Self Care,” “Hurt Feelings,” and “Come Back To Earth” all made their debuts on the Hot 100 after languishing on the outside since the release of Miller’s album Swimming on August 3. Swimming was also the recipient of that same bump, jumping to the Number six position on the charts from Number 71, according to reports from Billboard. The album originally debuted in the third position upon its original release.

“Self Care” managed to hit the highest position of the three songs, making its debut at number 33, making the song Miller’s highest-charting song debut as a leading artist of his career and overall his second highest entry ever. Miller’s highest entry remains his 2013 duet with then-girlfriend Ariana Grande”The Way,” which entered the charts at the number 9 position. “Self Care” charts with, according to Billboard, 18.4 million U.S. streams, which according to Nielsen Media is a 625 percent jump from the week before his death, as well as selling 8,000 downloads, which is a 3,660 percent improvement. On Billboard’s other charts, “Self Care” hit number 15 on the Streaming Songs chart and number 32 on Digital Song Sales.

Of the other two songs of Miller’s to chart, “Hurt Feelings” entered the Hot 100 at the number 70 position, with 11.2 million streams and a 596 percent jump, and “Come Back to Earth” hits number 91, with 8.6 million streams and a 724 percent jump. The three songs all shared their debut on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, with the three songs respectively hitting 18, 29 and 41. The eighteenth-place debut counts as Miller’s highest-ever debut on this specific chart. Two other songs joined in the top 50, with “2009” and “Ladders” landing at 49 and 50, respectively. Both songs are also from Miller’s final album Swimming.

These singles join almost the entirety of Millers discography that ended up on the Billboard 200 after the rapper’s death. After Swimming’s sixth position, Best Day Ever makes its debut at 26, GO:OD AM re-entered the chart at 32, Blue Slide Park re-entered the chart at 49, The Divine Feminine re-entered the chart at 50, Watching Movies With the Sound Off re-entered the chart at 59, and Macadelic re-entered the chart at 106. A highly successful week that is marred by the tragedy that Miller can’t witness it, but creating the potential that his music can live on from a life that was cut way too short.