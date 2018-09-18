Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Head Over Heels’ For Rumored New Boyfriend Luka Sabbat, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly falling hard for her rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, and friends are allegedly loving the new relationship.

According to a Sept. 17 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Luka Sabbat, 20, were spotted out together multiple times over the weekend. The pair were photographed outside of Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy, on Friday, and then hit up the opening of TAO Chicago on Saturday.

“They were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night,” an insider said of Kourtney and Luka’s outing over the weekend. However, despite their 19-year age difference, Kardashian’s friends are said to be on board with the relationship, especially since they didn’t like her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Kourtney Kardashian was very closed off, and even distanced herself from her friends and family when she was dating Younes Bendjima. However, now that the couple are no longer together, “things are fine” with them now that Younes is “out of the picture for good.”

“This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family,” the source dished.

Kourtney's having fun, and we're here for it. https://t.co/UNhQoTkitw — E! News (@enews) September 17, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, talk show host Wendy Williams recently called out Kardashian for dating the much younger Sabbat, adding that she believes dating a man half her age is her attempt to become “more interesting” to fans.

“I think that this is about Kourtney wanting to become more interesting because she’s not interesting on that show. I don’t know that this is the way to do it. The only one who wins with this is the boy, because he’s 20, messing around with a 39-year-old mother of three. So, you get all kinds of stripes in the boys club for that, not so much in the girls club… In my mind, but 20 is not even an effort — You don’t even have to tell him anything besides you have goldfish and pineapple juice,” Wendy stated.

Since calling it quits with the father of her three children, Scott Disick, back in 2016, Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to Justin Bieber, 24, Younes Bendjima, 25, and now Luka Sabbat, 20, seemingly proving that she likes dating younger men.