Kristen Bell Tells Fan Her Face Is ‘Beautiful AF’ After She Says She Wishes She Was As Pretty As Her

'You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative.'

There’s a reason why Kristen Bell is so popular — because she’s real.

Not only are Kristen and her husband, Dax Shepard, really funny but they are also really nice. Yesterday, Bell wowed fans as she walked the Emmys red carpet in a gorgeous white gown. Kristen shared a photo of her look on her Instagram page, which earned her a lot of attention with over 809,000 likes in addition to 7,600 comments.

In the photo, Bell looks off to the side as she sports dangly earrings, two rings, and her hair slicked back in a low bun. The actress looks stunning with a face full of makeup and countless fans commented on the image to let Bell know how beautiful she is. But, there was one comment in particular that stuck out to the actress.

“So mother f—— beautiful. U are stunning unlike me,” one of Bell’s followers wrote.

But the comment didn’t go unnoticed. Bell took time to pen a message to the fan who was clearly doubting herself by reassuring her that she is, in fact, beautiful and told her to never doubt that.

“Gurl don’t u dare. You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don’t u dare tell me I’m wrong. Here’s your homework. Follow @glennondoyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo.”

So far, Bell’s comment to her fan has earned her 2,600 likes from fans who applauded Bell for taking time to not only make one of her fan’s days but also sending a positive message in the midst of it all. And this is not the first time that Bell has spread positive self-esteem on social media or in an interview.

A few years ago, the actress sat down with Good Housekeeping where she talked about motherhood and being in the spotlight all the time. She made sure to be open and honest, especially when it comes to losing baby weight.

“Body image is what you make of it. I refuse to compare myself to anyone anymore. I’ve done it; it didn’t make me feel good. I don’t like comparison hangovers,” Bell confessed. “I’ve actually lost weight more quickly this time around. I think it’s because Lincoln keeps me really active. She’s fast, man. She runs, she walks, she sasses me all the time. She’s a wonderful handful.”

You can catch Bell alongside Ted Danson in The Good Place this fall on NBC.