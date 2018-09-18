Matthew Rhys Jokes That Girlfriend Keri Russell Would ‘Punch’ Him If He Proposed During Emmy Win

There’s only room for one proposal at the Emmy Awards according to Keri Russell.

Yesterday, Russell’s longtime boyfriend, Matthew Rhys, took home to coveted award for “Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in The Americans. Of course, both Rhys and Russell star in the hit show and they were both nominated but Rhys won while Russell fell short.

According to US Weekly, during his acceptance speech, the actor showed his love for his girlfriend while also joking at the same time.

“And finally, to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me every day and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,” the 43-year-old joked. “I don’t have the words, or the time, neither which would do you justice, Keri Lynn, except thank you. More to come. Thank you.”

Later, Keri shared her thoughts on Rhys’ acceptance award speech in an interview at the Governor’s Ball post- Emmy party.

“It was hilarious. Hopefully he gets here and we have alcohol!”

Rhys and Russell have been dating since 2013, the same year that their hit show, The Americans, premiered. Though the pair are not engaged nor married, they do share a son, 2-year-old Sam, together. Rhys’ comments during his speech were of course sparked after Glenn Weiss made Emmy history by proposing to his now-fiancee Jan Svendsen.

As the Inquisitr shared, director and producer Glenn Weiss won his 12th Emmy for “Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special” for his work on the Oscars. And this year, instead of just a regular old acceptance speech, he took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend while also paying tribute to his late mother.

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend, it’s because I want to call you my wife.”

Then his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, joined him on stage and he explained that he got the ring that he was using to propose from his father. It was the same one that his dad put on his mother’s finger 67 years ago, he said while also joking with his siblings that he had his father’s permission to use it.

“Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching, from above. Will you marry me?”

Jan said yes and the two shared a hug and kiss on stage. It was a very sweet moment.