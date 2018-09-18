Ariana Grande Announces New Perfume Line, Cloud, On Twitter

Pop singer Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce her new perfume line 'Cloud,' set to hit stores on Sept. 23.

25-year-old pop star Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Monday to announce her newest perfume, Cloud. Cloud is available for purchase online now and will be in stores on Sept. 23.

This newest release is Grande’s fourth release in collaboration with Luxe Brands, following Sweet Like Candy, Ari and Moonlight.

Cloud is described by Ulta Beauty as an “uplifting scent that imbues a thoughtful, artistic expression of positivity and happiness.” Fragrance notes feature a top of lavender, pear and bergamot, a heart of coconut, praline and vanilla orchid and a base of cashmere. The fragrance is going to be sold exclusively online and in Ulta Beauty stores.

“I love clouds and I love this new fragrance — it is my favorite one yet,” Grande said in a statement about her fourth fragrance.

There’s likely more on the way for Grande and her fragrance line as well. According to TMZ, Grande and her company are attempting to trademark the phrase “Be Grande.”

It’s reported the singer and her company is planning to roll out a line of products including perfume, cologne, bath gels, body lotions and scrubs, likely for both men and women.

In December of last year, it was reported Grande’s perfume collection amassed $150 million globally in sales since it’s launch in 2015.

☁️ in stores 9/23 and available online here now: https://t.co/xfphxWg185 pic.twitter.com/Qx6uCiZd7p — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 18, 2018

“The undisputed success of Ariana’s fragrance portfolio is a testament to her authentic connection with her fans and to her evolution from artist to megastar and role model,” Ariana’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a release.

Joel B. Ronkin, Chief Executive Officer of Grande’s scent partners LUXE Brands, added, “The Ariana Grande fragrance business continues to defy the trajectory of celebrity fragrances. With Ariana’s undeniable status as an international superstar, the success of the Ariana Grande fragrance portfolio is certain to continue to reach new heights.”

This perfume release comes on the heels of the death of Grande’s ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller due to overdose, as The Inquisitr reported.

Grande posted a touching tribute to Miller on Instagram with a black and white photo of the rapper, along with delaying her wedding with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson after his passing.

Grande followed up the black and white photo with another Instagram post featuring Miller with a touching caption reading, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”