Kourtney Kardashian Slammed By Wendy Williams For Dating Much Younger Men

Wendy Williams is calling out Kourtney Kardashian for her dating habits, and she’s not holding back.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams spoke out about Kourtney Kardashian, 39, being spotted with model and Grown–ish star, Luka Sabbat, 20, over the weekend during her talk show.

“I don’t like it,” Williams stated, slamming Kardashian for using her love life to be “more interesting.”

“I think that this is about Kourtney wanting to become more interesting because she’s not interesting on that show. I don’t know that this is the way to do it. The only one who wins with this is the boy, because he’s 20, messing around with a 39-year-old mother of three. So, you get all kinds of stripes in the boys club for that, not so much in the girls club… In my mind, but 20 is not even an effort — You don’t even have to tell him anything besides you have goldfish and pineapple juice,” Wendy stated.

Kourtney Kardashian sparked rumors that she was dating Luka Sabbat when the pair were spotted together at The Nice Guy in Hollywood on Friday night. After dinner, they headed to a hotel together.

The next night, Kardashian hit up the opening of TAO nightclub in Chicago. Kourtney partied with Jonathan Cheban and Malika Haqq but kept Sabbat at her side during the night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have not spoken out about the dating rumors. However, sources tell E! News that the pair are interested in each other, but that Kourt isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment.

Insiders claim that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is simply “having fun” and trying to keep a low profile following her recent split with Younes Bendjima, 25, whom she dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in early August.

“She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She’s known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She’s always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with,” an insider dished.

Kardashian is usually pretty private when it comes to the relationships she’s had since splitting with the father of her children, Scott Disick, in 2016.

Since Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Disick, she was rumored to also date Justin Bieber, 24, seemingly proving Wendy Williams’ theory that she may have a thing for much younger guys.