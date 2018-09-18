The greatest rivalry in cricket and even in world sport, India vs. Pakistan, renews on Wednesday in the prestigious Asia Cup tournament.

The greatest rivalry in cricket, and some would say in all of world sports, renews for the first time in 15 months on Wednesday when India faces Pakistan in 50-overs Group A match at the 2018/2019 Asia Cup. The Inquisitr covered the history of the momentous rivalry, which has its roots in the 1947 partition between the two countries, which has resulted in three all-out wars and countless, bloody border clashes. But fortunately, on Wednesday only white-ball cricket supremacy will be at stake in the momentous match which will live stream from Dubai.

Due to their ongoing political disputes, India and Pakistan no longer face each other in bilateral series, at least for the time being, leaving limited overs matches in international tournaments as the only venues to contest their extreme rivalry. But unlike, for example, United States sports rivals who face each other on an annual basis usually multiple times — Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off 19 times each year — India and Pakistan have squared off on a cricket oval only 18 times over the past decade, according to CricInfo.

Their most recent meeting came on June 20 of 2017, in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in England, a match won comprehensively by Pakistan by 160 runs, as The Guardian reported. The win was the 73rd time Pakistan has defeated India in a one-day match, compared to 52 ODI wins for India.

Fakhar Zaman’s century for Pakistan led his nation to victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup rivalry-renewing match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at 25,000-seat Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, September 19. In India, the game starts at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, which is 4:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup opening match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

India will be missing superstar and regular Captain Virat Kohli, who is being held out of the Asia Cup after a difficult and lengthy tour of England that wrapped up only eight days ago. But even without India’s marquee player, enthusiasm is at a fever pitch for the match, with every seat at Dubai International Cricket Stadium sold, ESPN reports, and authorities in the UAE adding extra layers of security for the match — which if recent India-Pakistan clashes are any indication, is likely to be viewed by between 400 million and 500 million fans worldwide.

Watch India Captain Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed answer questions in their pre-match presidential conference in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup clash from Dubai, UAE, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the history-making match in that country.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match live on PTV Sports and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

The India vs. Pakistan ODI will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the India vs. Pakistan match live from Dubai. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.