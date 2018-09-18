Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Step Out With Kris Jenner For L.A. Outing

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner were spotted out in L.A. on Monday, and they were all dressed up for the occasion.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Daily Mail, the three women, who were likely filming for their reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, were spotted out for a girls day.

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing a see-through white tank top with lacy bra underneath, brown pinstriped pants, and snakeskin heeled boots. She wore her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle and straight, and completed her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Kourtney was coming off of a busy weekend. The mother of three spent Friday night at dinner with model Luka Sabbat and then got up early on Saturday morning to help make lunch for the homeless in L.A. as a part of her close friend Steph Shepherd’s birthday celebration.

Later that night, Kourtney headed to Chicago to celebrate the opening of the new TAO nightclub with friends such as Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq. Luka Sabbat was again by her side.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was seen dressed in all black for the outing with her sister and mother. The new mom, who gave birth to her daughter, True, only five months ago, showed off her curves in a form-fitting black dress. She wore a long coat over top of the garment and added a pop of color with a pink fanny pack. She also donned white sneakers and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Khloe wore the same sneakers the day before when she and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, hit the town, dressed casually for a date night. The couple took in a movie as they went baby free for the evening, following being apart for the better part of the weekend.

In addition, Kris Jenner dressed up for her day out with her daughters. The self-proclaimed “momager” wore a translucent plaid coat with matching boots over a curve-hugging black bodysuit decked out with a metal belt. Like her daughters, Jenner wore a pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Kris was spotted out with her girls just days after appearing on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser. During her interview, Jenner admitted that while she has been in a serious and happy relationship with boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for years, she does not ever see herself getting married again, per the Inquisitr.

“It’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Jenner stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!