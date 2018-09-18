Emily Ratajkowski Tests Sheer Black Dress Before Heading To Emmys Party

The model flaunted her trademark curves and exhibited some political views while attending the post-Emmy Awards Party.

Emily Ratakowski took a break from flaunting her ample assets in swimwear to exude some Hollywood glamor in a little black number she posted on her @emrata Instagram account today. The 27-year-old model often steps out to attend the most fashionable galas with chic barely-there ensembles, and the sheer black dress in the pic that she wore to celebrate an after-party for the 2018 Emmys is no exception. According to the Daily Mail, the sometimes actress was able to get an invitation to Netflix’s Emmy after-party that hosted several celebrities.

Emily Ratajkowski made a playful call out to herself on the @emrata post, captioning it “Real friends take flash pics to see how sheer your dress is before you leave the house.” We can picture Emily, who has an affinity for wearing sheer and revealing outfits, asking her friend taking the flash pic, “Is the dress sheer?” To which the friend responds, “Yes.” Emily might respond to that saying, “Good! Just as long as it’s not TOO sheer.”

The end result of Emily Ratajkowski’s sheer black dress she wore to the post-Emmys 2018 party is absolutely sultry and demonstrates why the talented actress and model is in such high-demand. The material overlying the off-the-shoulder dress is made out of sheer chiffon, which is strategically layered in all the right places. The white-cuffed sleeves also gave the get-up a unique and classy-yet-sassy touch. The sheer fabric showcased lots of the “Blurred Lines” video model’s ample assets, including a taut tummy, pert posterior and legs that go on for days.

The Emmys after-party Emily Ratajkowski attended was held at NeueHouse in Tinseltown Monday night. According to reports, Emily partied while she was there with the likes of 29-year-old singing sensation, Vanessa Hudgens, with whom she struck a seductive pose for a photo op during the event.

The Gone Girl actress additionally teamed her outfit that she wore to the 2018 post-Emmy award gala with black pumps and a black clutch — fashioned with draw-string and tassels. Emily Ratajkowski topped off the look with sultry eye makeup, glossy, peach-shaded lips and fashionably messy chestnut locks that fell below her shoulders.

Small, pink badges were given to attendees of the post-Emmys soirees with political statements emblazoned on them that read, “I believe Christine Blasey Ford,” and ”I still believe Anita Hill.” The statements were in reference to Christine Blasey Ford, who is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding allegations surrounding sexual misconduct surrounding Judge Brett Kavanaugh — and to Anita Hill, who in 1991 accused then supreme court nominee, Clarence Thomas, of sexual harassment.

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly chose to wear the pink badges proudly on her clutch bag.